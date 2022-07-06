Rut Castillo announced her retirement from rhythmic gymnastics

The first Mexican gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games ended her career in high-performance sports (Video: Twitter/@rutcastillog)

The Mexican Olympic sport said goodbye to an athlete who marked a milestone in the rhythmic gymnastics. Ruth Castillo Galindo announced his professional retreat of his discipline on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5. It was through social networks that he shared the news; On his official Twitter profile, he uploaded a short video in which he expressed his definitive retirement from high-performance rhythmic gymnastics and competitions.

Con 31 years old decided to end her career in Mexican sports, she assured that she is satisfied with what she has achieved throughout her career. 25 years of career inside the gym, so from now on will be dedicated to other personal projects not so far from sport.

“Today I want to share with you that I have decided to end my sports career, I am formally retiring from gymnastics competitively.”

Rut Castillo was the first Mexican to qualify for the Olympic Games and compete in rhythmic gymnastics (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

He added that he made the decision with a certain nostalgia for what he achieved in all the years he represented the country in rhythmic gymnastics. She described as “beautiful” the sport that she practiced since she was six years old, she also dedicated a few words to the people who supported her from the beginning of her career until the day of her retirement.

“It is a decision that fills me with nostalgia, that makes me remember my entire career; but I decide happy, satisfied and very grateful with all these 25 years of career that I have had in this beautiful sport, and I am very grateful to all the people who have been supporting me during all this time”, she concluded.

Later he offered a press conference in which he detailed what is to come for his career. She added that she feels qualified to continue contributing to Mexican sports, so she shared that she will work in the CONADE (National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport) and will be collaborating closely with gymnastics. He confessed that began his studies in Sports Sciences to contribute their knowledge to Olympism.

Rut Castillo assured that she will continue to work closely with the sport (Photo: Antonin THUILLIER/AFP)

“I have been preparing myself professionally, now I am studying Sports Science and I am very grateful because the opportunity to be part of the team of technical analysts at CONADE and working with gymnastics was opened to me,” she pointed out to different media.

The last performance of Rut Castillo representing Mexico was in the 2020 Tokyo Olympicsthat Olympic place meant an achievement for the Mexican Olympic Committee because in the history of Mexican Olympism never had an athlete obtained a place for the rhythmic gymnasticsGuadalajara was the first to achieve it.

Originally from the state of Jalisco, Rut began her career at the age of six. She approached the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team from a very young age. In 2008 it was the first time that he joined the representative team and performed in an official competition.

Tokyo 2020 was Rut Castillo’s last performance as a rhythmic gymnast (Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson)

It was in the Caribbean Central American Games of Mayaguez 2010 when she had an outstanding performance since she became the participant who obtained the most medals throughout the competition; she in total she added six medalsof which three were gold for his participation with the tape apparatus, in teams and an individual performance. While the other three were silver for their routine with the hoop, rope and ball apparatus.

In 2009, she positioned herself as the second best gymnast in Latin America at the World Cup held in Portugal; In 2010 she won the medal for sporting merit. His performances at the Pan American Games are summed up with a record of two medals, one silver in teams and the second bronze for his ball routine.

His pass to the Tokyo Olympics was achieved after obtaining first place in the All Around of Pan American Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship which took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

