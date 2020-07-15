Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection – Variety

Supreme Court docket Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been transported to the hospital and handled for a potential an infection.

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early this morning for therapy of a potential an infection,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg advised CNN on Tuesday.

“She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., final evening after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic process at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to wash out a bile duct stent that was positioned final August. The Justice is resting comfortably and can keep within the hospital for a couple of days to obtain intravenous antibiotic therapy.”

This isn’t the primary time that the 87-year-old Supreme Court docket Justice has handled well being scares.

In Might, Ginsburg had non-surgical therapy for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder an infection, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. She had a gallstone in her cystic duct, inflicting an irritation.

She additionally battled most cancers a couple of instances in her life. Most lately, in August, she was cleared “definitively” of pancreatic most cancers after spending three weeks present process radiation therapy in New York Metropolis. She was additionally hospitalized in November with a fever.

President Donald Trump responded on Tuesday by praising Ginsburg for giving him “some good rulings.”

“I want her the perfect. I hope she’s higher. I didn’t hear that, really. She was simply hospitalized? No, that’s too dangerous,” he advised CNN. “I want her the perfect. She’s really giving me some good rulings.”

The favored Supreme Court docket Justice had a documentary, “RBG,” about her come out in 2018 that acquired Oscar nominations for finest documentary and finest authentic music.