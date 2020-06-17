Ruth Negga: 6 Things To Know About The Ad Astra Actress

Go away a Remark
The title Ruth Negga may be unknown to many, however you in all probability acknowledge her face from a variety of movie and tv initiatives. On Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., she performed one of many sequence’ most intriguing and memorable secondary characters, the Inhuman referred to as Raina. Negga additionally had a lead position for 4 seasons on the AMC sequence Preacher. She performed the no nonsense Tulip reverse Joseph Gilgun and Dominic Cooper. The actress earned her first Oscar nomination for her position as Mildred Loving in Loving. In 2019, Negga reunited with Brad Pitt within the critically acclaimed Ad Astra.
Ruth Negga could have solely not too long ago began to change into extra well-known in North America, however she’s been placing her stamp on the present enterprise world for over a decade. The Ethiopian-Irish actress has labored on the London stage, been in a few of the most well-known UK sequence and performed a legendary British singer. She’s removed from an in a single day sensation.
In the event you’re like me, you’ve gotten in all probability seen Ruth Negga in a single challenge or one other, and have been enthralled together with her expertise and the characters that she brings to life. You’ve additionally in all probability been intrigued to be taught extra about this fascinating actress, so let’s dive in.
Ruth Negga Performed Two Completely different Lead Roles In Hamlet
Ruth Negga made historical past by changing into the primary black Ophelia on the Nationwide Theatre in London. She performed her from 2010 to 2011. Negga then took on an equally complicated position because the title character in Hamlet. She first performed him on the Dublin stage on the Gate Theatre in 2018. In 2020, she reprised this position together with the unique Dublin solid in New York. Negga was imagined to play Hamlet beginning February 1, 2020 for 5 weeks at Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse. In her New York Occasions interview, she had this to say about enjoying Hamlet:
In the event you ask anybody who’s performed Hamlet, it’s utterly destroying. It cracks you open, and you’re feeling such as you’re this mass of nerves and open pores and skin.
Ruth Negga isn’t the primary girl to play Hamlet. Because the New York Occasions states, feminine Hamlets have dated again to so far as 1741. Negga has been extremely praised for her embodiment of this complicated, haunted and finally doomed prince.
David Bowie Was Ruth Negga’s Childhood Crush
In an interview additionally featured on the InStyle interview web page, Ruth Negga was requested a sequence of questions. Certainly one of them was about her first film star crush. She answered David Bowie in Labyrinth and Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. She additionally talked about in a number of interviews that Bowie’s efficiency in Labyrinth is what helped her resolve that she wished to be an actress. She informed The Telegraph that seeing him seem within the movie as a toddler made her wish to begin appearing, including:
One of many nice issues concerning the career is that it’s important to keep within the second and never take into consideration anything.
In a Vogue interview, she mentioned that Trainspotting and La Haine, the latter being a French movie that depicted racial violence, helped her resolve to discover the concept of appearing as a profession. When she turned 18, she determined to move out into the world and determine tips on how to act.
Ruth Negga Is Fairly A Shy Particular person
The Ad Astra actress has been in a few of the hottest films, obtained an Oscar nomination, is an envoy for Louis Vuitton, labored with a few of the largest names in Hollywood and carried out stay on stage in varied productions, however that doesn’t cease the actress from being shy.
On The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, Negga spoke about her shyness. He complimented her on her daring outfit alternative that had dragon prints. She then informed him how she makes use of vogue as armor and what number of shy folks use vogue in that manner. She then expressed how nervous she felt being on his present. Negga then redefined herself as a “shy consideration seeker.” The Ethiopian-Irish actress went on to explain appearing as a kind of security web, which permits her to get consideration in a secure manner.
Ruth Negga Geeked Out Over Meryl Streep’s Speech Shoutout
Let’s return to the 2017 Golden Globe awards, Meryl Streep obtained the Cecil B. DeMille honorary award. In her acceptance speech, she talked concerning the range of the nominees, and talked about Ruth Negga’s birthplace, her nomination and her Loving character. It was to make an general political assertion concerning the want of foreigners within the nation to create actual artwork.
It was a small point out, however Ruth Negga very a lot appreciated it. On Jimmy Kimmel Stay, she mentioned she was nonetheless floating and making an attempt to soak up it. Negga then joked that it was a “bit creepy” that Streep knew a lot about her. Whereas speaking to The Day, she referred to as it “extraordinary” listening to Streep point out her throughout the speech. Throughout an interview with The Guardian after the Golden Globes, she additionally mentioned it was nonetheless surreal and felt like these moments had been career-changing.
Social Media Terrifies Ruth Negga
Like most sane folks, particularly public figures, Ruth Negga fears social media. In an interview with InStyle, she shared her ideas and considerations about being lively on apps like Instagram and Twitter. To put it merely, Negga mentioned it “terrifies the shit out of me.” She additionally mentioned that she doesn’t go on Fb, which suggests she’s normally the final individual to search out out issues surrounding her family and friends.
This worry of social media is smart contemplating how highly effective the device has change into in serving to, and typically destroying, the status of a serious film or a rising star. That is additionally a worry that is comprehensible for somebody who describes themselves as shy and who may be very non-public about her private life.
Ruth Negga’s Mother and father Labored In The Medical Area
Ruth Negga’s mom and father met at Black Lion Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Her father was Ethiopian and her mom Irish. Negga and her mom fled Ethiopia when she was about 4 years outdated as a result of political violence broke out. This unrest led to the 1983-1985 famine in Ethiopia. Negga and her mom headed Limerick, Eire, and her father was supposed to affix them finally. Sadly, he died three years later from a automotive accident. Although Negga didn’t return to Ethiopia till she was 18, within the aforementioned Guardian interview, she mentioned:
I grew up consuming Ethiopian meals and listening to Ethiopian music and studying Ethiopian historical past, so it’s a part of me.
Ruth Negga’s appearing profession and private life are equally fascinating, so I’m trying ahead to seeing the evolution of her profession and the way her star continues to rise. Previous to the present well being disaster, she was filming a film referred to as Passing. It additionally stars Tessa Thompson, Alexander Skarsgård and André Holland. Passing started filming in November 2019, however doesn’t have an official launch date.
