Ruud van Nistelrooy praised Erick Gutiérrez ahead of the start of Qatar 2022

Ruud van Nistelrooy praised Erick Gutiérrez ahead of the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: Special/@ gutigalaviz/@rvnistelrooij)

The legendary soccer player from the Netherlands, Ruud van Nistelrooy who now serves as coach of the PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie he surrendered to the Mexican midfielder, Erick “Little” Gutiérrez ahead of the closure of the European leagues before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on November 20 to December 18.

The Manchester United idol highlighted Gutiérrez’s professionalism on and off the pitch, which he recognizes as “brilliant”, In addition, he spoke of the importance that the Mexican will have in Gerardo Martino’s squad in Qatar 2022.

It was at a press conference ahead of the second day of the Europa League Group Stage when they face Arsenal in the Premier League, where the former Dutch center forward praised the football rhythm of the youth squad of the Tuzos from Pachuca.

“He is one hundred percent ready for the World Cup, because Guti (Erick Gutiérrez) trains every day at 100%. He is a unique teammate and for us he does a great job in midfield, ”said the legendary center forward at a press conference.

Then, van Nistelrooy He assured that the 27-year-old midfielder is important for his team, even when he decides to relegate him to the bench, since he always shows an attitude of improvement, for which he predicted a good World Cup for his manager.

“His attitude is brilliant even in some games that he doesn’t enter. So Guti is a key player for me and he will definitely be a key player for Mexico in the World Cup,” said the PSV Eindhoven strategist.

Sep 20, 2022; Carson, CA, USA; Mexican National Team midfielder Erick Gutierrez during media day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just over two months have passed since the start of the 2022-23 season and the Mexican midfielder has become one of the preferred by the Dutch fans for their goals, as well as in the participation of the Eindhoven team where they recorded a goal and an assist divided in the Europa League and Eredivisie.

This is not the first time that Ruud van Nistelrooy has praised the Mexican born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, because during the beginning of the season it confirmed its presence in the long-term project of the club, in which he seeks to lift the Eredivisie trophy for the first time since the long tournament played in the 2017-18 campaign.

“We are delighted to have little (Erick Gutierrez). Especially the person and the professional that he is, he is very important for the club and the group. The fans love him. Of course we have a past with excellent Mexican players who contributed a lot to the club (…) little signed a new contract and we are delighted that he will be part of the long-term project in our club”, he pointed to the microphones of TNT Sports.

Soccer Football – Europa League – Group A – PSV Eindhoven v FC Zurich – Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands – October 13, 2022 PSV Eindhoven’s Erick Gutierrez REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Why was Ruud Van Nistelrooy crucial in Guti’s contract extension?

During the first weeks of August the Dutch team confirmed in their social networks contract renewal of Erick Gutiérrez until the year 2025. Although the move was expected by an important sector of the fans, its relevance within the team was not always the same. Even in an interview with STUDY He told how the strategist influenced to convince him to stay.

“When I was in my first years here, Ruud approached me to talk about my situation, that I didn’t play (…) Now that he came here, there were many (possibilities) that he could go to another club. He approached me and told me that I was important in the club, that I could give him a lot and he wanted me to stay. As a player, that gives you peace of mind, it makes you feel important,” he said.

In case of maintaining his good level in the international tournament, as well as in the Eredivisie, the little could be profiled not only to be included in the final list of selected Mexicans who will attend Qatar 2022. Plus, you could earn Gerardo Martino’s confidence to be the undisputed starter.

