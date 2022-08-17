Ruud Van Nistelrooy showered Erick Gutiérrez with praise: “We are delighted”

PSV’s technical director celebrated Gutiérrez’s stay in the team (Photos: Getty Images)

Although he was about to leave the ranks of the PSV Eindhovenin the last two seasons Erick Gutierrez has established himself as one of the essential players in the coach’s approach Ruud van Nistelrooy. After scoring the goal that gave life to the Dutch team in the tie against Monaco in the Champions League, the strategist was full of praise to highlight the relevance of the Mexican player.

During a press conference prior to the Play-off match against Scottish Rangers, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker celebrated the presence of Guti in his squad. Similarly, confirmed his presence in the long-term project of the club, in which he seeks to lift the Eredivisie trophy for the first time since the long tournament played in the 2017-18 campaign.

“We are delighted to have little (Erick Gutierrez). Especially the person and the professional that he is, he is very important for the club and the group. The fans love him. Of course we have a past with excellent Mexican players who contributed a lot to the club (…) little signed a new contract and we are delighted that he will be part of the long-term project in our club”, he pointed to the microphones of TNT Sports.

Although barely two days of the 2022-23 Eredivisie season have elapsed, the Mexican striker has already become one of the favorite of the Dutch fans. And it is that thanks to a goal from him, those from Eindhoven had a break to extend the duel in the third elimination round against Monaco until extra time, where they won thanks to a goal from Luuk De Jong.

In that sense, Van Nistelrooy had the confidence to include the Mexican in the starting eleven that made the trip to Glasgow to look for the series that could give them a pass to the most important club competition in Europe. Throughout the 90 minutes of the match at Ibrox Stadium, Gutiérrez excelled with potential assists as well as creating dangerous plays, but his team could not claim victory.

Qualification for the Champions League will be decided at the Phillips Stadion in Eindhoven. Although the farmers will face the current runner-up in the UEFA Europa League, the fans trust the actions of their team at home, as well as a new feat achieved by the native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Hours after PSV sealed their ticket to the Play-Off match against Rangers, the Dutch team confirmed in their social networks contract renewal of Erick Gutiérrez until the year 2025. Although the move was expected by an important sector of the fans, its relevance within the team was not always the same. Even in an interview with STUDY He told how the strategist influenced to convince him to stay.

“When I was in my first years here, Ruud approached me to talk about my situation, that I didn’t play (…) Now that he came here, there were many (possibilities) that he could go to another club. He approached me and told me that I was important in the club, that I could give him a lot and he wanted me to stay. As a player, that gives you peace of mind, it makes you feel important,” he said.

In case of consolidating his stay in the Champions League and maintaining his good level in the international tournament, as well as in the Eredivisie, the little could be profiled not only to be included in the final list of selected Mexicans who will attend Qatar 2022. Plus, you could earn Gerardo Martino’s confidence to be a starter.

