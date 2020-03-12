RWS Entertainment Group Opens European Headquarters (EXCLUSIVE)

RWS Entertainment Group has opened a brand new European headquarters in Monument, London.

Based by CEO Ryan Stana in 2003, the New York Metropolis based mostly manufacturing firm creates immersive experiences and dwell reveals throughout all platforms inside the hospitality, leisure and points of interest, municipality, theatrical, and company sectors. Stana believes that Europe might change into a important piece of the corporate’s general enterprise. In two years, he predicts that it’s going to account for 1 / 4 of income and in 4 years it can comprise half of the enterprise. The corporate additionally plans to carry its industrial and movie casting arm, Binder Casting, to London. As well as, plans are in place for opening and working a studio and rehearsal area which is able to mirror its present 56,000 sq. foot location in NYC.

“We wish to create a one-stop store like we have now in New York, however throughout the pond,” stated Stana.”We wish to disrupt the leisure trade right here. Persons are asking me, ‘What’s your competitors?’ I don’t assume anyone is doing this.”

RWS’ portfolio of shoppers consists of Holland America Line, Azamara, Virgin Voyages, Iberostar, Laborious Rock Resorts Worldwide, Europa-Park and Resorts, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Nickelodeon, Guinness World Data, Madame Tussauds, Mattel, Westfield and O, The Oprah Journal.

Future operations embody increasing theatrical manufacturing into the West Finish. Binder Casting handles world casting for “The Lion King,” “Magnificence and the Beast” at Shanghai Disney Resorts, the Radio Metropolis Rockettes, and industrial casting for Audi.

RWS is at the moment managing a manufacturing of “A Refrain Line” with Antonio Banderas in Spain and within the U.S. they only introduced an unique manufacturing of “Pump Up The Quantity,” which is able to begin at Pittsburgh Playhouse.

“Our plan is to take the brand new works we’re creating within the U.S. and produce them over right here to the European market,” stated Stana.