Ryan García invited Canelo to his next fight to smooth things over: “I would love for him to be there”

Ryan García seeks to make peace with Canelo Álvarez (Photos / Gettyimages)

One of the rivalries outside the ring with more reflectors today is that of Ryan Garcia and Saul Alvarez. Although both characters came to train under the orders of Eddy Reynoso, after the departure of the born in Victorville, California, the relationship between the two became tense. The statements and attacks have added to the enmity, although the King will search smooth things with the Canelo inviting him to his next fight against Javier Fortuna.

On the eve of getting into the ring to seek the conquest of his first world title in the lightweight category, King Ryan He was asked about the celebrities who will attend his billboard. In an interview with the YouTube channel Inside Fighting mentioned the names of Lebron James, Jamie Fox, Draymond Green and clarified that “Only winners will go to my fight.”

His expression changed when the name of Saul Alvarez showed up. However, far from issuing a controversial response or attack, he stated: “He can come if he wants. He could get you tickets. He can buy them, but if he wants I can give them to him personally. In the front row. I would love for him to be there.”

Ryan García also assured that Golovkin will beat Canelo (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

In the same speech, he expressed his readiness to make amends with the undisputed 168-pound champion. He even defined himself as a person who believes in forgiveness, as well as an athlete who quickly grants it. “I don’t want negativity or bad things with anyone”assured.

The arrival of Ryan García to the Canelo Team generated expectations due to the popularity he has had on social networks. Nevertheless, his period under the orders of Eddy Reynoso was not so long and the boxer decided to leave the gym arguing little attention from the son of Chepo. The decision was not well seen by Álvarez and pointed out the young boxer for his lack of discipline in training.

The statements were not well received by Kyngry, Well, he attacked the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco and pointed out his ignorance of the relationship with Eddy Reynoso. Similarly, he assured that the first camp he had in the Canelo Team was a pleasant experience, although later the coach would have paid attention to his progress for your fights in the future.

Ryan García will seek to win the WBC lightweight world title against Javier Fortuna (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

The war of declarations did not stop there and each time they went up in tone. Even, Floyd Mayweather Jr. took a stand in the conflict and defended the Mexican. “First he is praising the Canelo right?, you learn from Canelo and was in his training camp. Now it’s all hate, I don’t like him. I do not like this”I consider.

Although Garcia has declared having respect for the figure of Eddy Reynosoand seeks to amend the situation with Canelo Álvarez has not hidden his desire to face them on occasion. During a live broadcast on his social networks, the young man assured that he would like to fight with Saul, as well as Mayweather and Pacquiao. However, to route the only possible brawl on your wish list, you’ll need to upload at least five categories of weight.

Next Saturday, July 16, Ryan García will return to the ring of the Crypto.com Arena to look for the world Championship, after having won the interim, against Javier Fortuna. In the confrontation to be held in Los Angeles, California, he will seek to hang his first definitive world belt, although he will have to overcome the impetus of the Dominican, who will earnestly seek to dominate 135 pounds again.

