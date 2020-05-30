Ryan Gosling attached to star in Wolfman remake

Common’s new horror reboot Wolfman will reportedly star Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling in the title function.

The La La Land actor will tackle the function of a person who’s bitten by and cursed as a werewolf, as reported by a number of media shops together with Deadline. The function was final tackled by Benicio del Toro in the studio’s 2010 adaptation of the horror story.

The brand new movie is penned by Orange Is The New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, and is a mark of Common’s dedication to increasing its monster universe.

The studio already has plans for a slate of scary flicks, together with Elizabeth Financial institution’s The Invisible Girl, and Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher’s challenge, Renfield, based mostly on Dracula’s henchman of the identical title.

The 2010 Wolfman was a field workplace bomb, and Common will little doubt be searching for a contemporary tackle the horror mythology.

It’s not but identified what the brand new Wolfman will appear to be, with additional particulars but to be introduced.