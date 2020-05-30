Ryan Gosling Has Boarded A Universal Monsters Movie

Whereas the earlier try at reviving the Universal Monsters line of movies had resulted within the catastrophe generally known as the Darkish Universe, that hadn’t stopped the studio from attempting to take one other stab into the darkness of its previous catalog. Fortunately, the Leigh Whanell written/directed model of The Invisible Man turned out to be a wild success, inspiring the studio to course right with particular person experiences. All of this has led to a brand new prospect involving Ryan Gosling and the resurrection of The Wolfman.