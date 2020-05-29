Ryan Gosling to Play ‘Wolfman,’ Movie Eyes Director – Variety

Months after Common efficiently relaunched its monster universe with Elisabeth Moss’s “The Invisible Man,” the studio is pushing forward for “Wolfman” — which is being developed as a starring automobile for Ryan Gosling — to be the subsequent film based mostly on its catalog of iconic creatures.

Sources inform Variety that executives at Common have been assembly with administrators over the previous month and might be making a choice quickly on who will take the reins behind the digicam. Whereas there isn’t any frontrunner on the time, Cory Finley, who just lately obtained rave critiques for guiding HBO’s drama “Unhealthy Training with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, is claimed to be within the combine for the job.

Common and CAA had no remark.

It’s unknown what the brand new tackle “Wolfman” will appear like, although it’s believed to be set in current occasions and within the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller “Nightcrawler,” with an apparent supernatural twist.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote for Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” penned the script, which is predicated on an unique pitch by Gosling.

Gosling’s take fell consistent with the studio’s new imaginative and prescient for its monster motion pictures. Common had initially deliberate on creating an interconnected universe with its huge catalog of monster IP. Nonetheless, the studio reassessed after “The Mummy” with Tom Cruise misfired, and determined to transfer ahead with filmmaker-driven initiatives based mostly on the monsters’ legacies, specializing in what made the characters endure over time. As a substitute of prescribing a mandate that the movies be half of a bigger scheme, Common loosened these restrictions and open-sourced to filmmakers to create their very own distinctive tales.

Everybody from James Wan to Paul Feig and John Krasinski has given pitches on the characters they’d love to sort out. Every of these movies are in varied levels of improvement, with many which can be simply pitches nonetheless looking for writers. However studio insiders have confused that by loosening the universe restrictions, it permits for extra alternatives to current themselves and the hope of the subsequent monster film having comparable outcomes as “The Invisible Man.” “The Invisible Man” price $7 million to make, and earned $122 million on the field workplace earlier than film theaters had been pressured to shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Timing for “Wolfman” can also be in query. Whereas it appears to be in good place to get off the bottom, a precise manufacturing begin date remains to be up within the air. Apart from the truth that Gosling himself would have to shut a deal to star, he’s additionally presently set to lead an untitled astronaut movie at MGM. That film, an adaptation of “The Martian” writer Andy Weir’s upcoming novel, just lately employed Phil Lord and Chris Miller to direct. By all accounts, that appears to Gosling’s subsequent mission.