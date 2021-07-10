Ryan Ivan Stephen Wiki, Age, Demise, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Ryan Ivan Stephen was once an Indian writer and manufacturer. He had produced the multi-starer suspense fast film “Devi” (2020).

Wiki/Biography & Career

Ryan Ivan Stephen was once born on 14 April. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Childhood Picture of Ryan Ivan Stephen

He did his training from Maneckji Cooper Training Trust School in Mumbai. He started his adventure as a cub reporter with the film magazine ‘G.’ He then worked with magazines identical to Showtime and Stardust. He was once a film marketing consultant on the web portal ‘Mazaa Media’ and has worked with the TV channels, MTV, Zoom, Zee, and 9XM. He was once a PR advisor for the films, Jism (2003), Paap (2003), Rog (2005), and LOC: Kargil (2003). In 2017, he primarily based the producing company “Electric Apples Recreational” with Niranjan Iyengar.

Electric Apples Entertainment Logo

Electric Apples Recreational Logo

The main film produced beneath the banner was once “Devi” (fast film; 2020).

Devi (2020)

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Dark Brown (dyed his hair red, blue, purple, platinum blonde, golden blonde, green, and so forth.)

Ryan Ivan Stephen

Family & Caste

His father’s establish is Stephen. His mother’s establish is Maria Stephen.

Ryan Ivan Stephen's Family

Ryan Ivan Stephen’s Family

He has two sisters, Ramola Dsouza (Chef) and Ruth Stephen Padwal (Lenormand and Tarot Card Reader).

Ryan Ivan Stephen with his Mother and Sisters

Ryan Ivan Stephen at the side of his Mother and Sisters

He’s in a courting with an individual named Bhaavesh Gandhi who’s a choreographer.

Ryan Ivan Stephen with his Boyfriend

Ryan Ivan Stephen at the side of his Boyfriend

Favourite Problems

  • Foods: Bad Word Curry, Khatti Daal, Tamatar Chicken, Garlic Doll Curry
  • Filmmaker(s): Muzaffar Ali, Todd Phillips
  • Singer(s): Jim Reeves, Frank Sinatra, Cliff Richard
  • Song: ‘Strangers throughout the Night time’ via Connie Francis

Death

On 29 May just 2021, he died of the COVID-19. Many celebrities mourn his loss of life along with Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, and Kiara Advani.

Knowledge/Minutiae

  • He appreciated to jot down down, adventure, and cook dinner dinner.
    Ryan Ivan Stephen Talking About His Cooking on His Instagram Account

    Ryan Ivan Stephen Talking About His Cooking on His Instagram Account

  • The main feature film beneath his production house is “Indoo Ki Jawaani” (2020) directed via Abir Sengupta, starring Aditya Seal and Kiara Advani.
  • He was once just right pals with the actress Kajol for a long time and was once normally observed placing out at the side of her.
    An Old Picture of Ryan Ivan Stephen with Kajol

    An Earlier Symbol of Ryan Ivan Stephen with Kajol

  • He had some words inked on his fingers.
    Ryan Ivan Stephen Posing with his Tattoo

    Ryan Ivan Stephen Posing at the side of his Tattoo

  • He most well-liked dog and had a puppy dog named Dory. He most often uploaded the photographs of Dory on Dory’s Instagram account.
    Ryan Ivan Stephen with Dory

    Ryan Ivan Stephen with Dory

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here