Ryan Ivan Stephen Wiki, Age, Demise, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Ryan Ivan Stephen was once an Indian writer and manufacturer. He had produced the multi-starer suspense fast film “Devi” (2020).

Wiki/Biography & Career

Ryan Ivan Stephen was once born on 14 April. His zodiac sign is Aries.

He did his training from Maneckji Cooper Training Trust School in Mumbai. He started his adventure as a cub reporter with the film magazine ‘G.’ He then worked with magazines identical to Showtime and Stardust. He was once a film marketing consultant on the web portal ‘Mazaa Media’ and has worked with the TV channels, MTV, Zoom, Zee, and 9XM. He was once a PR advisor for the films, Jism (2003), Paap (2003), Rog (2005), and LOC: Kargil (2003). In 2017, he primarily based the producing company “Electric Apples Recreational” with Niranjan Iyengar.

The main film produced beneath the banner was once “Devi” (fast film; 2020).

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Dark Brown (dyed his hair red, blue, purple, platinum blonde, golden blonde, green, and so forth.)

Family & Caste

His father’s establish is Stephen. His mother’s establish is Maria Stephen.

He has two sisters, Ramola Dsouza (Chef) and Ruth Stephen Padwal (Lenormand and Tarot Card Reader).

He’s in a courting with an individual named Bhaavesh Gandhi who’s a choreographer.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Bad Word Curry, Khatti Daal, Tamatar Chicken, Garlic Doll Curry

Filmmaker(s): Muzaffar Ali, Todd Phillips

Singer(s): Jim Reeves, Frank Sinatra, Cliff Richard

Song: ‘Strangers throughout the Night time’ via Connie Francis

Death

On 29 May just 2021, he died of the COVID-19. Many celebrities mourn his loss of life along with Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, and Kiara Advani.

Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings i’ve ever recognized 💔🙏🏻 https://t.co/QZbviknDi8 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) Might 29, 2021

Knowledge/Minutiae

He appreciated to jot down down, adventure, and cook dinner dinner.

The main feature film beneath his production house is “Indoo Ki Jawaani” (2020) directed via Abir Sengupta, starring Aditya Seal and Kiara Advani.

He was once just right pals with the actress Kajol for a long time and was once normally observed placing out at the side of her.

He had some words inked on his fingers.