Ryan Murphy Signed The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons To Netflix’s Hollywood So He Could Leave Sheldon Behind

Because the morally bankrupt expertise agent Henry Willson, Jim Parsons shed the persona of Sheldon Cooper for a darker, sleazier character. In reality, Hollywood itself was very a lot the alternative of The Big Bang Principle, a comedy that adopted 4 geeky scientists. It was a unique position than followers had been used to seeing Parsons play. However, Ryan Murphy thought it was the proper manner for the actor to say goodbye to Sheldon for good and set him on a brand new path. Right here’s what he advised USA In the present day: