Ryan Phillippe, Tom Pelphrey Leading ‘American Assassin’

MONDAY, Dec. 8

Ryan Phillippe, Tom Pelphrey to Lead ‘American Assassin’

The Touring Image Present Firm and GiGi Movies have forged Tom Pelphrey as con man Jason Derek Brown in “American Assassin,” alongside Ryan Phillippe enjoying the FBI agent tasked to hunt him down.

Idina Menzel and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver have additionally been forged. AFI alumnus Matthew Gentile wrote the script and can direct, with principal pictures commencing in Salt Lake Metropolis. Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel will produce for TPSC alongside Gia Walsh and Kara Baker beneath the GiGi Movies banner, consistent with Utah state and SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 protocols.

“American Assassin” is predicated on the true story of Brown – a charismatic conman who bankrolls his luxurious life-style by means of a sequence of scams. When his funds run low and his previous catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme but and, within the course of, turns into the FBI’s impossible high ten fugitive. Pelphrey, lately named one in all Selection’s 10 Actors to Look ahead to 2020, can at the moment be seen in David Fincher’s “Mank,” enjoying Joseph Mankiewicz.

Miami Movie Pageant Scheduled for March

Miami Movie Pageant, which was canceled in March in the midst of its thirty seventh version, will return March 5-14, 2021 and make use of a hybrid format with each in-theater and on-line experiences.

The pageant mentioned it goals to current worldwide and Ibero-American movies and showcase the work of the world’s finest rising and established filmmakers. Movies by Pedro Almodóvar, Patricia Clarkson, Abel Ferrara, Andy Garcia, Barry Jenkins, Spike Lee and Lulu Wang have been proven at previous festivals.

All competitors movies might want to play each in-theater and on-line to qualify however the pageant may also have particular presentation part the place movies will play solely both in-theater or on-line. Money awards totaling greater than $100,000 are given in competitors classes.

Kevin Tent Elected President of ACE

The American Cinema Editors has elected Kevin Tent as president, succeeding Stephen Rivkin who has served because the group’s president since 2016. Tent will serve a two-year time period.

Lillian Benson was re-elected as secretary, with Anita Brandt Burgoyne, Dorian Harris, Sabrina Plisco, Tatiana Riegel, Andrew Seklir and Rivkin all serving on the board of administrators, alongside affiliate board members Mark Helfrich, Michael Ornstein, Terilyn Shropshire and Troy Takaki. They may all be becoming a member of the present board of Carol Littleton, vice chairman, and Stephen Lovejoy as treasurer, together with board members Jacqueline Cambas, Maysie Hoy, Bonnie Koehler, and Mary Jo Markey.

Tent is a longtime collaborator with Alexander Payne with credit on “Citizen Ruth,” “Election,” “About Schmidt,” “Sideways” and “The Descendants.”