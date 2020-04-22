Ryan Reynolds Announces (Short-term) End To His Feud With Hugh Jackman

It’s one other hilariously-produced video from the likes of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to advertise their short-term ceasefire to be a part of their All In Problem. The pair are teaming as much as elevate cash for a number of charities benefiting these affected by the present pandemic, together with first responders, kids and the aged. If followers donate by their sweepstakes, they may win an opportunity to have Reynolds and Jackman come to their residence to arrange a lemonade stand with their children.