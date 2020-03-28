Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Star in ‘Dragon’s Lair’ Film Adaptation for Netflix

Ryan Reynolds is in talks to star in and produce a live-action characteristic adaptation of the ’80s arcade recreation “Dragon’s Lair” for Netflix.

Roy Lee will produce by way of his Vertigo Leisure with Trevor Engelson of Underground Movies. Don Bluth, Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy are additionally producing. Reynolds will produce by way of his Most Effort manufacturing firm.

Dan and Kevin Hageman, whose credit embrace “The Lego Film” and “Scary Tales to Inform in the Darkish,” are connected to write the script. “Dragon’s Lair” put gamers in the sneakers of Dirk the Daring as he tried to rescue Princess Daphne from the dragon Singe and the wizard Mordroc.

“Dragon’s Lair” was initially launched for arcades in 1983 by Cinematronics. The sport used laserdisc expertise and supplied superior graphics and have movie high quality animation from Don Bluth Studios.

Reynolds, greatest identified for starring in the 2 “Deadpool” films, teamed with Netflix on the motion film “6 Underground” and has been capturing Netflix’s “Pink Discover” with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Reynolds can also be starring in Liosngate’s upcoming “The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard” with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

“Dragon’s Lair” would mark the third latest video game-related undertaking for Reynolds following final yr’s “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” and this summer time’s upcoming “Free Man.”

Lee based Vertigo in 2002. His credit embrace “The Ring,” “The Grudge,” the “It” films, the “Lego” franchise and greatest image winner “The Departed.”

Engelson was a producer on “Snowfall.” The Hagemans are at the moment the showrunners and exec producers of Nickelodeon’s “Star Trek” animated sequence.

Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane Provide. Jon Cantor represents the Don Bluth Group.