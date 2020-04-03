Ryan Reynolds’ Reaction To Stephen Colbert’s Saved By The Bell Audition Story Is Exactly My Reaction

That was my first skilled audition. 1986. They got here to Chicago. I used to be a scholar at Northwestern College, and I don’t know, any person had seen me do one thing. Someone had scouted me in school. I acquired known as all the way down to a casting agent on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, they usually handed me the [script], and I used to be auditioning for the a part of…was the character’s identify Screech? Was it Screech? I auditioned for Screech. I’m not joking.