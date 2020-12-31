Ryan Seacrest Talks ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ Times Square in Lockdown

With 2020 formally getting kicked to the curb on Thursday night time (Dec. 31), Ryan Seacrest is hoping to set the stage for a greater yr when he interviews President-Elect Joe Biden and spouse Jill Biden simply earlier than the ball drops at midnight as a part of “Dick Clark’s New Yr’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.”

“We’re going to discuss to President-Elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden moments earlier than the New Yr, and we’re going to put them up on the large screens in Times Square, to allow them to discuss to those that are literally there and doubtless have a message for these important employees who’ve gotten us by this robust yr,” he tells Selection.

Though Seacrest hasn’t had time to arrange for his interview but, the “American Idol” host and “Reside With Kelly and Ryan” cohost is wanting ahead to beginning 2021 on a constructive notice.

“I’m hoping for a dialog about good issues to come back in this subsequent yr and us getting by this problem that we’re nonetheless in the center of,” says the multi-hyphenate. “However it is going to be a dialog of hopefulness and unity.”

With simply sooner or later left to go, Seacrest and his co-host Lucy Hale are already located in New York Metropolis preparing for the Times Square send-off, which goes to be fairly completely different than final yr. There will probably be no revelers outdoors of a small group of invited friends, and the hosts could have separate levels. However the music will probably be dwell, with headliner Jennifer Lopez returning to the present after a decade, Cyndi Lauper saluting Broadway with “Kinky Boots” star and NYE host Billy Porter, nation singer Jimmie Allen and rapper-rocker Machine Gun Kelly.

“We’re placing it collectively as we communicate, however we had an opportunity to actually see it in motion final night time,” Seacrest says. “Jennifer Lopez will probably be up on the large stage that she is used to being on when she was on ten years in the past. Lucy, Billy and myself could have completely different levels at completely different places round Times Square. Once we are down on road stage close to individuals, we could have our masks on. There are a few zones the place we’re in a really secure place with nobody round the place we will take them off for among the broadcasts.”

At road stage will probably be invited important employees from the realm and throughout the nation “to be a part of the celebration.” Provides Seacrest: “Lecturers, medical doctors, nurses, firefighters and law enforcement officials–they and their households could have an opportunity to see what’s a bucket checklist occasion, which is the ball drop,” he ai

Extra performers on the ABC broadcast embrace 24KGoldn, Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie.