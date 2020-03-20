Rylan Clark-Neal, Jack Whitehall and fans responds to Eurovision cancellation – “Totally the right call”

Eurovision fans have taken to social media, after the Tune Contest was cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic.

The EBU launched a press release on March 18th, saying that the 2020 competitors had been axed due to the unfold of COVID-19.

It learn: “It’s with deep remorse that we’ve to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Tune Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. Over the previous few weeks we’ve explored many various choices to enable the Eurovision Tune Contest to go forward.”

And the information hasn’t gone down simply with many fans, with presenter Rylan Clark-Neal – who was due to commentate the present with Scott Mills on BBC 4 – being considered one of the first to voice his opinion.

“Unhappy information about @Eurovision however completely the right name. Flying 41 delegations into one metropolis can’t work at the second. Sending love to this years artists and larger love to @jonolasand. Keep nicely #Eurovision” the presenter wrote alongside a picture.

Rylan’s remark comes a day after he advised RadioTimes.com that he didn’t suppose the present would go forward due to the latest outbreak.

As we caught up with the TV star, he defined: “I can’t see it occurring the approach that we’re used to it occurring, however I might be fully improper. It’s in Could and we don’t know what’s going to occur in Could. In my head, I’m getting ready for dangerous information as a result of that’s all we’re listening to at the second, which might be the right consequence if that’s what we’re being advised to do.”

And Rylan isn’t the just one feeling fairly put out by the information, with comic Jack Whitehall Tweeting shortly afterwards: “What!? No! Not Eurovision. What’s going to get cancelled subsequent? Christmas? Happiness?”

Since the announcement, fans have rushed to the social media website with many sharing unhappy memes and jokes.

“Eurovision was cancelled 2nd 12 months in a row of no Eurovision for me I don’t know if I’m sturdy sufficient for this,” one wrote, alongside a crying gif.

Sharing the similar sentiment, one other added: “repeat after me ITS OK TO BE SAD IF EUROVISION GETS CANCELLED ITS OK TO BE SAD IF EUROVISION GETS CANCELLED ITS OK TO BE SAD IF EUROVISION GETS CANCELLED ITS OK TO BE SAD IF EUROVISION GETS CANCELLED.”

Others have requested whether or not the community will change the 2020 present with one thing else, or if the 2020 contestants will get to compete subsequent 12 months.

Calling for a alternative present, one Twitter person wrote: “So unhappy Eurovision has had to be cancelled. @bbceurovision and @grahnort any probability of a compilation prog of all the successful songs as a substitute? Fairly please.”

We wouldn’t say no to that!

