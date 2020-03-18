Rylan Clark Neal on future of Eurovision amid coronavirus fears: “I can’t see it happening the way we’re used to”

All eyes are on the Eurovision Tune Contest proper now which can fall sufferer to the coronavirus pandemic.

Occasions throughout the globe have been cancelled, with BAFTA TV lately confirming they are going to be suspending their prestigious awards ceremony till later in the 12 months, amongst others.

One of the trickiest occasions to tug off in the present local weather would little doubt be Eurovision, which sees 41 nations come collectively in a single place to battle it out for the coveted microphone trophy.

RadioTimes.com lately caught up with Rylan Clark Neal – who beforehand acted as the UK’s spokesperson in the semi-finals in addition to a panellist on Eurovision: You Determine – to see what he thinks ought to occur in the coming months.

When requested if he thinks the contest will go forward, Clark Neal contemplated: “Clearly this isn’t me talking formally on behalf of the BBC as a result of I’m not in that place, however Eurovision is one of these issues, and after working on Eurovision for a pair of years, Eurovision is its personal bubble in its personal world I’m certain Eurovision will do every little thing they will to be able to make the present go on this 12 months.

“I’ve been fascinated by it myself, I’m certain there’s some choices. I feel 41 nations competing from one nation might be not the finest choice at the second, however there might be a case the place – once more, this isn’t official, this isn’t what I’ve been instructed, that is simply from my very own head – there might be a way to do it the place everybody performs in their very own nation, such as you would with the voting for argument sake.”

This could make sense, contemplating journey bans might be prolonged to Might, however some nations nonetheless have the skill to maneuver round domestically. Eurovision does stream its outcomes exhibits yearly, with totally different representatives of the nation popping up on display screen to ship the all-important “douze factors”.

Clark Neal continued: “I can’t see it happening the way that we’re used to it happening, however I might be utterly fallacious. It’s in Might and we don’t know what’s going to occur in Might. In my head, I’m making ready for unhealthy information as a result of that’s all we’re listening to at the second, which might be the proper end result if that’s what we’re being instructed to do. Will one thing happen and can it be one thing like let’s cross over to the UK for his or her reside efficiency? Possibly, that’s an choice. If social distancing isn’t an issue. For all we all know, Eurovision 2020 may be the 12 months it by no means occurred and it will simply choose up once more subsequent 12 months.

“If Eurovision has to cancel, that’s when you understand s**t obtained actual.”

The Eurovision Tune Contest 2020 is at present anticipated to air on BBC One on 16th Might