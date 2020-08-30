Rylan Clark-Neal on hopes for Big Brother revival and how he got Supermarket Sweep back on screens

Rylan Clark-Neal is the form of celeb who merely by no means stops – and he’s laborious to pin down. RadioTimes.com completely caught up with the presenter as he made his option to his newest job – the second collection of Supermarket Sweep.

The primary batch of revamped episodes landed on ITV2 final 12 months, and as ever, folks have cherished Clark-Neal and his infectious character on it – it’s been renewed, this time on ITV. “It really means lots [to be back]. I used to be very concerned in attempting to convey Sweep back and it was a superb 12 months earlier than we did after I stored form of hinting to my buddies at Fremantle about Supermarket Sweep,” he tells me whereas driving on the way in which to movie extra episodes.

“We labored actually laborious to convey it back and ITV stated, ‘yeah, let’s do it’. It was such a fear, particularly with a present that folks actually love and with somebody like Dale Winton within the position, it’s fairly huge sneakers to fill. And on ITV2 as properly – it’s a youthful channel. I used to be slightly bit apprehensive as a result of I’m extra at house together with your Doris and your Jean.”

However after all, as something Clark-Neal turns his hand to, it was an in a single day success. There have been folks insisting it wasn’t the identical with out Winton, who handed away in 2018, however Clark-Neal is aware of that – he wouldn’t have even bothered if the unique host was nonetheless with us.

“You’ve got the anticipated, ‘Oh he’s no Dale Winton’ and I’m the primary to say if he was alive he could be doing the present – and I might need him to do the present, it’s Dale’s present,” he stated when requested concerning the viewer response to the primary batch of his episodes. “I feel as soon as folks got over the actual fact Supermarket Sweep is back and it’s trendy, they sit there and assume they’ve missed watching a present the place you don’t must assume too laborious, the questions aren’t too tough, and anybody can play, younger or previous. It’s been very nice.”

What’s obvious when chatting to Clark-Neal is his sheer enthusiasm for the TV business. Not solely was he concerned in bringing Supermarket Sweep back as an idea, however he was additionally there to examine over the design of the set to ensure it was acquainted, however a bit new too. Discussing his course of, Clark-Neal defined: “Any present I work on I simply strive and be myself and make it my very own. However with Sweep, I performed it in another way. I’m such a fan of the present and I wished to provide a nod to Dale as a lot as I may. I used to be re-watching so many episodes simply to get Dale’s language – everyone knows the present however I simply wished to provide little bits, just like the language and little issues like that, which could have been within the script anyway, however I wished to do it the way in which Dale did it. In my head it simply felt proper to do it that method.”

He’s got a little bit of a knack for making established exhibits his personal – and he has the Midas contact when he does so. To this point, the 31-year-old has introduced back Prepared, Regular, Prepare dinner on prime of Supermarket Sweep, joined the groups of Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, and has even efficiently hosted This Morning – there’s a motive he’s amassed over 1.6 million Twitter followers: folks merely love him.

However ask Clark-Neal what he’s doing proper and the common-or-garden lad from Stepney Inexperienced emerges. “I’ve been so fortunate for work. Strictly, Big Brother, This Morning, Sweep… I’ve been very fortunate to all the time stick my toe into totally different exhibits. I don’t know what I’m doing, I have to be doing the proper factor.

“I’ve got Sweep and Prepared, Regular, Prepare dinner – they had been the exhibits I wished to make work. To convey back one present and it does very well, you’re the luckiest man on Earth. To convey back two… properly somebody is trying down on me.”

Rylan Clark-Neal shot to fame along with his now notorious X Issue stint, the place he introduced sunshine, enjoyable, and that crying meme to proceedings. You possibly can see from his first audition he was born to entertain, and extra importantly, was born to be in showbiz.

It wasn’t till 2015 his fortune modified indefinitely when he joined the Big Brother group to current Bit On the Facet. Persevering with what Emma Willis and Dermot O’Leary earlier than her began, Clark-Neal grew to become the last word companion to most important present.

It’s crystal clear why he did so properly on that when speaking to him about Big Brother – he merely adores it, and it meant lots to affix the household. “To me, Big Brother was the unique actuality present. Civilian Big Brother we cherished as a result of we got to know folks and Celeb, we got to see the actual particular person behind the persona. There’s no different present that does that. You’ve got sensible actuality exhibits, like I’m A Celeb, Strictly, Love Island, that are incredible, however Big Brother was actually the one actuality present the place you by no means noticed anybody else, producers didn’t get entangled. They wouldn’t ask you to retake something. It’s simply sensible and will eternally be my favorite present.”

Nonetheless, in September 2018, we stated goodbye to Big Brother with none inclination of a return date. Declining viewing figures and a media storm surrounding Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas on the Celeb model had been sufficient to kill off the 18-year-old collection.

Mentioning the premise of bringing it back and when you had been ever doubtful of Clark-Neal’s ardour for the collection, that might quickly change. He stated: “I want I could possibly be Mr Humble and say it’s the proper time to relaxation it. B****cks. It ought to by no means have gone within the first place, I used to be so f*****g irritated.

“I get it, after all I get it as a result of I’m not silly, I do know what occurs. Nevertheless it’s been gone two years now and subsequent 12 months’s a giant birthday for it [21] – I might go back in a heartbeat, after all I might. It began my profession actually. I might love nothing greater than to see it back on air. I miss it, I actually do.”

Whether or not or not it’s going to come back is undoubtedly nonetheless up for grabs. A profitable “finest bits” present earlier within the 12 months provides followers hope – and there’ll be one very excited Londoner prepared and ready to begin another time.

However till then, Clark-Neal is indisputably the busiest man in showbiz. With a return to Strictly: It Takes Two is already within the bag, Supermarket Sweep about to launch, and extra tasks on the way in which, does he ever have “pinch me moments”?

“Oh yeah, each single day! I’d be bruised from injuring myself. I’ve little moments the place I feel, ‘Oh you’ve carried out alright’. I’ve to shortly overlook about it in any other case I’d get in my head.”

He’s carried out greater than alright, he’s slowly on his option to changing into one of the crucial treasured presenters this nation has to supply… the rise of Rylan has solely simply began.

Supermarket Sweep airs weekdays on ITV at 3pm. In the event you’re trying for extra to look at, try our TV Information.