Rylan Clark-Neal on Strictly Come Dancing’s COVID modifications: “It’s the Strictly everyone knows and loves”

There’s been a variety of discuss what this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing would possibly appear like, however in keeping with Rylan Clark-Neal the dance extravaganza will nonetheless be recognisable as the present “everyone loves.”

The presenter, who is ready to return as a co-host of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, mentioned that though there could be modifications because of the COVID pandemic, some issues could be the identical as ever.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, Rylan mentioned, “I’m not the official spokesperson for Strictly or something, however all I do know is it’s the largest present on TV, it’s the BBC’s diamond, it’s their primary present.

“There isn’t any approach Strictly would go on air if it couldn’t be the Strictly everyone loves. It will be one million instances higher and simpler to go, we’re not doing it this yr, let’s wait, as a result of there’s no level doing one thing that folks love and they’ve recognized so properly.”

He added, “So yeah, I’m 100% assured it wouldn’t be going out if it wasn’t the Strictly everyone knows and loves.

“Time frames is likely to be barely totally different, it is likely to be just a little bit shorter, we’re not too positive but, it’d look barely totally different – we nonetheless don’t learn about audiences but – however from doing (Grocery store) Sweep with out an viewers, I do know it’s not likely affected issues as a lot as I assumed it will.”

With not lengthy to go till the new collection kicks off, the hearsay mill concerning which celebrities would possibly participate this yr goes into overdrive – however Rylan mentioned he was not able to reveal any info.

“I’d need to kill you in your sleep!” he mentioned. “At this type of time of the yr, we do get the little ‘oh have you ever heard?’. However yeah, I’ve had loads of observe from Massive Brother with the movie star housemates protecting issues a secret!”

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One later this yr