Rylan’s Supermarket Sweep gets promoted as its recommissioned for second series

Not sufficient TV exhibits function inflatable bananas and pick-n-mix, we will all agree on that.

So it’s nice information that the re-vamped Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Rylan Clark Neal, has been recommissioned for a second series.

And never solely that – the present has been given a flowery new time-slot on a unique channel too.

The reboot began final yr, airing at 8pm on ITV2. Having proved a success, the present has now been promoted to ITV, working for 25 episodes. It’s going to take a coveted daytime slot, tempting everybody working from dwelling to have an prolonged espresso break…

Host Rylan Clark-Neal has at all times been an enormous fan of the series and is delighted to be again for extra. “I had the time of my life making Supermarket Sweep,” he says. “I’ve been so touched by the real heat individuals had for the present. Taking Sweep to ITV is a dream come true and I can’t wait to welcome buyers of all ages into our retailer.”

There is no such thing as a phrase but on whether or not Corrie star Jennie McAlpine will return as the voice of the grocery store tannoy, however fingers crossed.

The present, initially hosted by Dale Winton within the 1990s, sees groups of two enter a set kitted out to look identical to an actual grocery store. They reply food-related inquiries to construct up time on the clock earlier than occurring a trolley sprint, making an attempt to seize as many merchandise as attainable. It’s all in regards to the worth of the products in your trolley – the best goes by to the Tremendous Sweep to win a prize.

It has additionally been confirmed that the brand new run of episodes will function six celeb specials, though we don’t know which well-known faces will function but.

Supermarket Sweep will return to our screens later this yr, shifting from ITV2 to ITV. To seek out out what else is on in the interim, take a look at our TV Information.