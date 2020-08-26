Ryu Deok Hwan Shares Handwritten Letter Announcing Plans To Marry Girlfriend Of 7 Years

Ryu Deok Hwan has introduced that he will probably be tying the knot along with his non-celebrity girlfriend of seven years!

On August 26, the actor took to his fan café to share a handwritten letter with followers about his plans. His letter reads as follows:

Good day, everybody. It’s Ryu Deok Hwan. Firstly, I hope there will probably be no extra struggling for these affected by COVID-19, floods, and typhoons, and ship my properly needs. Let’s all not get worn out and be sturdy. I spend day by day feeling so grateful for all those that assist and love the work I do as actor Ryu Deok Hwan. As soon as once more, thanks and I really like you. With a trembling coronary heart, I want to inform you why I’m penning this letter. To get to the center of it, I will probably be getting married to the girl I’ve dated for the final seven years. We had been making ready to carry a ceremony in October, however we now have determined to delay it to subsequent yr as a result of COVID-19. To all those that fear and take an curiosity in me like household, I’m certain you have to be very shocked, however I needed to be the one to share this information with you myself fairly than you listening to it by means of information articles or rumors. With a few years spent collectively, I’m full of certainty that I’ve discovered the particular person I need to spend the remainder of my life with and get married to. I hope we’ll all be capable to have a good time this along with a cheerful coronary heart, and I hope everybody will be capable to overcome these troublesome occasions. I’ll repay your love with even higher tasks sooner or later. Please be wholesome and joyful. Thanks.

His company CLN Firm additionally confirmed the information and mentioned, “We hope individuals will ship celebratory and supportive messages to Ryu Deok Hwan as he begins a brand new chapter in life. And please hold watching over him as he continues to do that finest as an actor.”

Congratulations to the joyful couple!

