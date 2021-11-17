Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is already operating on a brand new IP that may not be associated with Yakuza or Judgment, and divulges the primary main points of the sequel to Like a Dragon

The developer of the preferred Yakuza collection, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, you might be already operating on a brand new IP along side the sequel to Like a Dragon, which used to be formally showed remaining month. And essentially the most fascinating of all is that it’s going to be a recreation that may not be associated with Yakuza or Judgment. So it will not be a brand new spin off.

As Wccftech reviews, the scoop has come via an interview that studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama performed for Famitsu, and which has been echoed by way of ryokutya2089. Then again, past that it’s going to be one thing completely new, now not a lot more has been stated about this recreation, so it’s not transparent whether or not it can be a new IP in the similar universe as the opposite two franchises.

Then again, Yokoyama additionally spoke in regards to the subsequent access within the Yakuza saga, revealing that se will likely be established a number of years after the occasions from Yakuza: Like a Dragon. He has additionally showed that the sport will likely be additionally starring Ichiban Kasuga.

Keep in mind that Like a Dragon is these days to be had for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X / S and Xbox One. As well as, on those vital dates it’s being the topic of a few fascinating Black Friday gross sales, so it is not a nasty time to repay that debt ancient, when you have it.

On the interview, Yokoyama does now not touch upon Judgment, even supposing it’s logical, bearing in mind that the newest installment, Misplaced Judgment has hit the marketplace just lately. If you have not executed it but, we propose you have a look to the research we put up on IGN.

In different information from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, in Might of this 12 months it used to be showed that the studio would proceed to guess at the turn-based function one day. Even supposing that will likely be for the Yakuza saga, leaving Judgment to proceed with the beat’em up aspect.