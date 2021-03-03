Ryu Hye Young Struggles To Survive Law School In First Teasers For New JTBC Drama Starring Kim Bum

JTBC’s new drama “Law School” (working title) has launched its first stills of Ryu Hye Young!

“Law School” is in regards to the college students and professors of South Korea’s prime regulation college who get caught up in an uncommon case. It’s going to star Kim Myung Min, Ryu Hye Young, Kim Bum, and Lee Jung Eun.

In the drama, Ryu Hye Young will play Kang Sol, a first-year regulation pupil who overcame poverty and misfortune in childhood to realize particular admission to the regulation college. She walks a path of thorns because of the fixed sense of deprivation and disgrace in comparison with the wealth and expertise round her, however her ardour will educate her the reality about what it means to be a lawyer.

In explicit, Kang Sol had a tough childhood and discovered that the regulation was on the aspect of clever individuals and never the weak or the sturdy. She is ready the place she has to guard her household, and he or she managed to get accepted into the regulation college together with her persistence and willpower to make regulation on her aspect. Kang Sol arrives on campus with excessive expectations, however harsh and important professor Yang Jong Hoon (Kim Myung Min) will crush her mattress of roses.

In the brand new stills, Kang Sol makes an attempt to outlive regulation college that’s teeming with clever college students and strict professors. She appears flustered by her assignments and exams, however she doesn’t hand over, which hints her indomitable will to realize her nearly-impossible purpose. It is going to be intriguing to see her development as she experiences many surprising difficulties and leads to the authorized world.

That is Ryu Hye Young’s return to the small display after two years. She’s going to flawlessly synchronize together with her new character Kang Sol and painting the character’s good and passionate sides. The manufacturing crew shared, “Together with her distinctive grit and vigorous power, Ryu Hye Young breathed life into the hard-working character Kang Sol. Please regulate her tearful development interval as she turns into an more and more good lawyer by means of ‘problematic professor’ Yang Jong Hoon.”

“Law School” is about to air in April.

