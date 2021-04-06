Ryu Hye Younger, Hyun Woo, And More Are Surrounded By Mystery In “Regulation Faculty”

JTBC launched new stills of the upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Regulation Faculty”!

“Regulation Faculty” is a campus thriller that follows the story of scholars and professors of South Korea’s high regulation college who get caught up in an uncommon case. The drama stars Kim Bum as high pupil Han Joon Hwi and Ryu Hye Younger as the tenacious Kang Sol A.

The beforehand launched spotlight reel revealed the surprising demise of the previous chief prosecutor and the regulation college’s adjunct professor Search engine optimisation Byung Joo (Ahn Nae Sang). Because the police start to suspect homicide, the regulation college’s college students and professors immediately turn out to be targets for suspects. The legal regulation professor Yang Jong Hoon (Kim Myung Min), who needed to stop his job as a prosecutor due to Search engine optimisation Byung Joo, turns into one of the crucial seemingly suspects. The newly launched stills give a sneak peek at professors Search engine optimisation Byung Joo and Yang Jong Hoon, who’re on the heart of this unprecedented case, and the regulation college college students who will start to unearth the reality behind the rumors.

Search engine optimisation Byung Joo and Yang Jong Hoon reunite on the regulation college with a hidden backstory that has put them on unhealthy phrases. Search engine optimisation Byung Joo palms over a cup of espresso as he approaches Yang Jong Hoon, however Yang Jong Hoon exudes a chilly aura as he glares again warily. Viewers are curious to search out out what dialog they’re sharing in entrance of the Girl Justice statue.

The scholars are unable to hide their shock on the rumor that Yang Jong Hoon is a probable suspect for Search engine optimisation Byung Joo’s homicide. They preserve their eyes broad open as they give the impression of being over his previous suspicious habits, and the scholars plan on monitoring the case whereas making use of what they realized from Yang Jong Hoon’s grueling lectures. The newly launched stills create a mysterious ambiance as all of the individuals linked to the case collect collectively.

The manufacturing group shared, “The place of training that teaches regulation and justice immediately turns into the scene of a homicide case. Thus, Hankuk College’s regulation college campus will turn out to be a location of judgement by which the reality will probably be sorted out. Please anticipate the extraordinary psychological warfare that unfolds with the professors, who’re former authorized professionals, standing in entrance of Girl Justice and the longer term authorized professionals, who’re regulation college college students, as they apply the regulation.”

“Regulation Faculty” premieres on April 14 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama right here!

Watch Ahn Nae Sang in his present drama “Mouse” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)