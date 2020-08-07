Ryu Jun Yeol And Jeon Do Yeon In Talks To Star In Upcoming Drama

We could also be seeing Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon in a brand new drama quickly!

On August 7, it was reported that Ryu Jun Yeol will likely be showing within the upcoming drama “Disqualified as a Human” (literal title). A supply from his company C-JeS Leisure responded and acknowledged, “It’s true that Ryu Jun Yeol is positively wanting over a suggestion for the drama. Nevertheless, his present precedence is to concentrate on his new movie ‘Alien’ (literal title) and we’re presently planning out his schedule for a possible subsequent mission.”

Earlier, a supply from Jeon Do Yeon’s company Administration SOOP confirmed that the actress can also be contemplating a suggestion to look within the drama. If she agrees, this can be her first drama in roughly 4 years for the reason that 2016 drama “The Good Spouse.”

“Disqualified as a Human” will inform the story of a 40-year-old ghostwriter who feels misplaced and like she has achieved nothing and a 27-year-old man who’s scared that he’ll obtain nothing along with his life. The drama will likely be led by director Heo Jin Ho, who has labored on movies reminiscent of “Christmas in August” and “One Effective Spring Day.”

