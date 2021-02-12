Ryu Jun Yeol Receives Phone Call From President Moon Jae In For Lunar New Year

As a part of a yearly Lunar New Year custom, South Korean President Moon Jae In referred to as a number of residents on the primary day of the vacation.

In response to the Blue Home, the President spent about an hour on the morning of February 11 talking with residents by way of Kakao Speak video name, and so they shared good needs for the New Year. It’s described that he expressed his gratitude as everybody continues to get by way of the tough interval attributable to COVID-19 and supplied phrases of consolation.

One of many individuals who acquired a name was actor Ryu Jun Yeol, who has been working arduous within the battle to guard the setting. He’s used social media to encourage folks to scale back plastic waste and been an everyday donor to Greenpeace, actively participating in campaigns led the group.

Through the name, the actor spoke with the President concerning the marketing campaign to scale back the quantity of plastic waste that’s produced by meals buying and extra. Ryu Jun Yeol spoke concerning the want for giant supermarkets and corporations to take the lead in lowering waste and in addition create a system the place objects like shampoo and detergent may be refilled as a substitute of requiring a brand new container. He talked about seeing photographs of the President and First Girl going to a market the day earlier than whereas bringing reusable plastic containers, thanking him for being an enormous assist to the marketing campaign. President Moon Jae In additionally requested Ryu Jun Yeol, “What made you curious about the setting?”

Ryu Jun Yeol replied, “I used to be moved by the character I encountered in Africa in 2015 to 2016, and I believed quite a bit about how we are able to protect it in order that we are able to move it on to future generations.”

The President requested Ryu Jun Yeol if there’s something he want to take the possibility to say to the nation’s residents or the federal government. Ryu Jun Yeol mentioned that the President has been an enormous supply of power by working arduous within the effort to make South Korea carbon impartial by 2050.

He added, “To all of the nation’s residents, it’s not a tough process. Since we’re used to bringing a buying basket together with us, we are able to put containers within the basket and place our fish or greens in them, after which we may be a part of taking the lead in defending the earth’s setting. It’s essential that we do it collectively. Didn’t we change into a mannequin to the remainder of the world final yr as a sophisticated nation by way of epidemic prevention as a result of all of us labored arduous in the course of the pandemic? Similar to that, I hope that South Korea can even take the primary steps on the subject of the safety of the setting.”

Different individuals who had been referred to as by the President included theater actress Lee So Byul, New Zealand-born priest Ahn Kwang Hun (Robert John Brennan), soccer participant Ji So Yun, broadcaster and health coach Yang Chi Seung, and three college students. That is the primary yr that the president has carried out the annual calls over video.

A supply from the Blue Home said, “The eight folks had been chosen as a result of they’ll change into a message about braveness and taking over challenges.”

