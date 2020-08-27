Ryu Jun Yeol Talks About Growing Out His Hair For New Film, Describes A Turning Point In His Life, And More

Ryu Jun Yeol talked about his historical past, why he’s so enthusiastic about his upcoming movie, his environmental work, and extra in an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea!

Ryu Jun Yeol has been rocking a long-haired look recently for his new film “Alien” (working title).

He advised Cosmopolitan, “That is the primary time I’ve grown it out like this. This should be the longest it’s been in my life. The method of rising it out has been a bit laborious.”

Ryu Jun Yeol talked about how his hair goes by means of a clumsy stage at this level. He mentioned, “A lot of ladies say, ‘For those who reduce your hair right into a bob, then it’s laborious to develop it out once more.’ I believe I perceive what which means. It’s not lengthy nevertheless it’s not brief both, and the styling that I would like doesn’t work both. Hair doesn’t simply develop in a day, so I believe I would like endurance proper now.”

He was requested if he might describe his character within the movie. “First off, it’s a job the place I’ve to have lengthy hair,” he mentioned with amusing. “I had lengthy hair within the movie ‘A Taxi Driver‘ too, however I wore a wig in that as a result of I used to be doing a variety of completely different initiatives on the time. I wished to undoubtedly develop out my hair this time round. It’s probably the most pure once you’re filming with your individual hair. And it helps me immerse myself in my position too.”

It’s been a 12 months because the launch of Ryu Jun Yeol’s newest movie “The Battle: Roar to Victory.” Because the actor is understood for showing in a variety of completely different initiatives, the interviewer talked about that this break between his movies might need felt very lengthy for his followers, and so they requested him if he was feeling impatient too.

He laughed, “These days I’ve even had folks ask me, ‘Did you stop performing?’ I didn’t really feel impatient, however I did need to be in a brand new work quickly.” He shared that he’s been excited whereas ready for the time when he can say to his followers, “I’ve ready this venture. Sit up for it,” relatively than simply telling them issues like what he ate for breakfast that morning.

Ryu Jun Yeol was requested to share why he wished to affix the forged of “Alien.”

“Once I’m requested which administrators I need to work with, the director that I by no means miss of my reply is Choi Dong Hoon,” he mentioned. “Now I’ve the prospect. Because it’s one thing that I’ve dreamt of for a very long time, I’ve had goosebumps over the truth that I’m working with him now.”

Ryu Jun Yeol took a break on the finish of final 12 months by spending just a few months in Los Angeles. “I believe it was a time the place I felt far-off from Korea,” he mentioned. “I additionally went round making an attempt to take a variety of images. I believe the time felt gentle.”

“Since I spent a significantly very long time there, I used to be capable of look again a bit on the trail I’ve taken,” he mentioned. “I additionally practiced spending time slowly.”

Requested what’s modified in his each day life after returning to Korea, Ryu Jun Yeol mentioned, “A lot’s modified due to COVID-19. To be trustworthy, there hasn’t been a giant change to my each day life as a result of I normally spend my time at house, however I undoubtedly fear extra concerning the setting. The entire world has stopped, though once you have a look at it over the entire of the earth’s historical past, it’s a really transient second. Once I see how nature returns and the setting recovers throughout this transient second, I’m stunned and likewise scared. It makes me suppose that I would like to talk out extra concerning the setting.”

Ryu Jun Yeol helps Inexperienced Peace Korea and is a part of the group’s plastic free marketing campaign. He talked about how thrilled he was when the key Korean grocery store Lotte Mart joined the motion. “I used to be so joyful that I used to be hugging my mates like I received an award,” he mentioned.

He was requested if he’d realized his influence as an actor on the time, and he mentioned that whereas he is aware of it’s not simply due to his influence, he was nonetheless proud and grateful. He added, “There have been instances the place I felt my precise influence. There was a meals truck that got here to our movie set, and a employees member advised me that they’re my fan and they also deliver their very own meals tray. I actually felt my influence once they mentioned, ‘I’ve began doing this due to you.’”

Because it’s Cosmopolitan’s 20th anniversary, the actor was requested to share what “20 years previous” means to him.

“Once I was in my 20s, I tasted the bitterness of life,” he mentioned. “I used to be removed from being self-disciplined in highschool. I slept in quite a bit and I used to be late typically. Due to that, I needed to research to retake the faculty entrance examination, and I spotted, ‘Ah, that is no joke.’ I believed that everybody would go to varsity if they only graduated highschool, however I spotted that wasn’t the case. I’d get along with others on the examination cram faculty and suppose whereas consuming the identical meal every single day, ‘If I maintain this up, I may very well be taking the take a look at a 3rd or fourth time.’”

“That point was my first failure, my starting, and an necessary basis for my life,” he mentioned. “I began severely formulating my very own life philosophies.”

When requested what his dream is, Ryu Jun Yeol replied, “Somebody as soon as mentioned, ”Dream’ shouldn’t be a noun, it needs to be a verb.’ Somewhat than saying, ‘My dream is being an actor,’ I believe it’s higher to say, ‘I’ve to do one thing after changing into an actor.’ I’m dreaming that as an actor, I needs to be a mirror that displays the present instances and I needs to be a spokesperson that provides the viewers catharsis. Talking out concerning the setting can also be a part of that, as a result of little by little there are extra individuals who can hear my quiet voice.”

Watch Ryu Jun Yeol within the acclaimed movie “A Taxi Driver” beneath!

