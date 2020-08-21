Ryu Jun Yeol Talks About His Upcoming Film, His Plastic-Free Campaign With Green Peace Korea, And More

In a current pictorial and interview with Dazed journal, Ryu Jun Yeol talked about his upcoming film in addition to his marketing campaign with Green Peace Korea.

Ryu Jun Yeol is at present capturing a movie referred to as “Alien” (working title), directed by Choi Dong Hoon. He stated, “The film is considerably uncommon and distinctive, and it’s enjoyable as effectively. I’m sure that viewers will benefit from the movie. It’s acquainted, nevertheless it has mysterious components. It’ll be a movie that you may take pleasure in comfortably.”

He added, “Nowadays, there aren’t even particular genres for movies. As a result of — motion, comedy, thrillers, melodramas — they’re all combined. This one is an fascinating one that you may’t outline with only one style.”

Ryu Jun Yeol additionally shared his love for journey, saying, “Touring is a time once I ask myself what ‘magnificence’ is.However there are such a lot of layers to ‘magnificence.’ The best way I have a look at life, the folks that I meet, and the tales that I can inform in consequence… pondering deeply about this stuff, it’s much like my story. Touring is type of a approach to ‘cheat’ with a purpose to enhance myself and my story. The individuals I meet and the conditions I encounter whereas touring are my supply of ‘magnificence.’”

The actor, who helps Green Peace Korea and is a part of the group’s plastic free motion, talked concerning the main Korean grocery store Lotte Mart becoming a member of the motion and planning to scale back use of single-use plastic by 50 p.c by 2025.

He stated, “I used to be so completely satisfied to listen to about [the company] becoming a member of the marketing campaign. If a big firm with plenty of affect takes a stand, then shoppers are certain to affix as effectively. If the opposite main marts additionally be part of, there wouldn’t be something higher. I don’t consider that this marketing campaign is an ‘environmental marketing campaign.’ I feel it’s extra of a message that we should always take time to consider the issues that we’ve at all times been doing subconsciously, which can in itself be of nice assist.”

Supply (1)