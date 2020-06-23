Ryu Seung Bum Announces Birth Of First Child

Ryu Seung Bum is now a father!

On June 22, his company S.A.M. Firm introduced that Ryu Seung Bum’s bride-to-be gave beginning to a daughter final week.

Earlier this month, the company shared that the actor is planning to marry his non-Korean girlfriend, who resides in France. They confirmed that the couple had deliberate to carry a easy wedding ceremony with their acquaintances, however attributable to COVID-19, it was determined that the ceremony can be held after the beginning of their little one.

Ryu Seung Bum debuted in 2000 by way of the film “Die Dangerous” and has constructed up his filmography by way of varied movies like “Arahan,” “Crying Fist,” and “The Unjust.” After the discharge of his 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack,” the actor has been taking a break, however he signed an unique contract with S.A.M Firm this Might.

Congratulations to the comfortable household!

Watch Ryu Seung Bum in “Tazza: One Eyed Jack” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews