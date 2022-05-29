Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070, at a minimum price in PcComponentes

As in the field of desktop gaming PCs, when we talk about laptops we also find super top alternatives, loaded with some of the best components on the market, with high-end specifications for the most demanding users. So that If our budget allows it, they offer us the best portable gaming experience that can be achieved with this type of equipment. The only drawback is that, usually, the prices at which they move are quite prohibitive, even exceeding the barrier of 2,000 euros.

ASUS ROG G513QR-HF012 – 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3070 8GB, No OS) Eclipse Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

And we say usually because it doesn’t always happen that way, but sometimes we can take authentic gaming beasts with us, saving us a good deal thanks to offers and discounts of all kinds. This Asus ROG is a very clear example of this, with no less than more than 600 euros in savings. And we can get hold of it for only 1,599 euros at PcComponentes, when its usual price has been more than 2,000 in recent weeks. A bargain at a historic low not to miss if we are looking for a high-end gaming laptop.





We are talking about the Asus Rog Strix G15 G513QR-HF012, one of the different versions of this well-known family gaming laptop Republic of Gamers from Asus. Which is characterized by enclosing some of the most powerful components on the market today for the portable equipment sector. Allowing us to play whatever we want in ultra graphic quality with high frame rates per second. And even to the games that are to come. And all this at a really contained price thanks to its current great discount.

Specifically, this laptop contains an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8 GB of VRAM, one of the best GPUs of the current generation. As well as a very powerful high-performance AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. But the thing does not end there: the screen, for its part, mount a 15.6-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution… at, eye, 300 Hz. The only thing missing is the operating system, which in this case we will have to install ourselves.