Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070, touching its minimum price on Amazon

If we are looking for the best of the best when it comes to gaming performance, nothing better than a desktop PC with high-end components. But get a powerful graphic It remains, to this day, an odyssey if we do not want to pay exaggerated premium prices. Because although many GPU models are gradually falling in price, the top cards on the market are still skyrocketing.

Gigabyte NB GBT A7 X1-CDE1130SH 17,3 AMD Ryzen 9 W10 FHD

At this point, and if we don’t want to go through the hoop of overpaying, the alternative is very clear: the best option is a gaming laptop. And now we can take home this excellent equipment from Gigabyte on sale at 1,275.62 euros on Amazon. Offer that makes him touch the historical minimum of him and an excellent opportunity to get hold of him.





We are talking about the Gigabyte A7 X1-CDE1130SH. A large gaming laptop and super powerful hardware that allows us to enjoy all kinds of titles at high frame rates per second and ultra graphic quality. Bringing us closer to the experience of a desktop but giving us the exclusive portability of gaming laptops. All this, with a discreet design that does not forget the RGB backlighting on your keyboard.

This team mounts nothing less than an NVIDIA RTX 3070, as well as a high-performance AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. In addition to a 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the standard in full 2022. And let’s not forget the operating system, because it also comes with Windows 10 installed as standard. Specifically, in its Home version.