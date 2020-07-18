RZA Confirms U-God to be in Wu-Tang An American Saga S2

“Wu Tang: An American Saga,” created and written by the RZA and Alex Tse, depicts the early days of the Wu-Tang Clan in 1990s New York. Hulu renewed the scripted collection for a second season in January.

However the finish of its 10-episode first season had many followers questioning, “Whither U-God?,” a member of the rap collective since its inception (actual title Lamont Hawkins), who had but to make an look. Followers can marvel no extra; RZA confirmed to Selection solely that U-God will be depicted in the present’s sophomore season.

“Sure, he’s signed on for Season 2. He all the time was going to be a part of it,” stated RZA, including that U-God has been consulting on the present.

In 2018, U-God printed “RAW: My Journey into the Wu-Tang,” a memoir on his profession with the group, at one level detailing how fractured the rap collective had change into.

Wu-Tang Clan originated with members RZA, GZA, Ol’ Soiled Bastard, Raekwon, Technique Man, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa (rapper Cappadonna has been thought-about an official member since 2007).

A premiere date for the present’s second season has not but been introduced. RZA (actual title Robert Fitzgerald Diggs) stated that whereas manufacturing has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the present’s writing crew is on schedule.

“My writers’ room is being ran with Zoom. Now we have to make three rooms,” he stated. “However we now have an awesome crew, and a great factor is that often if you’re doing a TV collection, you sort’ve gotta play catch-up as a result of your scripts are behind. We are going to be forward.”

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Younger. It’s govt produced by Tse, the RZA, Brian Grazer, Technique Man, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey.

RZA’s third directorial characteristic “Minimize Throat Metropolis” is about to hit theaters July 31.