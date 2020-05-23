RZA’s 36 Cinema Presents Live Commentary of Classic Martial-Arts Films – Variety

In case you’re of a sure age, there’s a good likelihood that your first actual publicity to the martial-arts cinema of the Shaw Brothers and Gordon Liu got here from the beneficiant splices of movie dialogue featured on albums by the Wu-Tang Clan. These samples all got here courtesy of Wu-Tang mastermind the RZA, who has since expanded his horizons into characteristic movie scoring and directing, and who can be a frequent participant in panels and Q&As on kung-fu movies each basic and obscure.

It’s simple to see the enchantment, then, of RZA’s latest enterprise by his 36 Chambers manufacturing firm. Dubbed 36 Cinema, the platform presents dwell streaming commentary on movies, with RZA in dialog with Dan Halsted, head programmer of Portland’s Hollywood Theater. The 2 will current their second movie program this Sunday, a dwell exploration of the ultra-violent jidaigeki pic “Shogun Murderer,” which RZA memorably sampled all through GZA’s 1995 album “Liquid Swords.”

Per 36 Chambers co-founder Mustafa Shaikh, the platform’s first presentation earlier this month – of 1983’s “Shaolin and Wu Tang” – drew hundreds of paid viewers. (With a purpose to legally display screen the movies, all of the 36 Cinema streaming periods are ticketed occasions, priced at $10 {dollars}: “We function like a movie show, in essence, paying industry-standard charges,” he says.) The platform additionally features as a partial fundraiser for unbiased cinemas, sharing a portion of the proceeds with theaters who refer viewers; in accordance with Shaikh, round 40 cinemas participated within the inaugural stream. “RZA and I each love unbiased theaters, and we don’t wish to see any of them shut,” he says.

Shaikh says the corporate continues to be tinkering with the platform, however hopes to progressively develop its parameters because the weeks go on. “It’s not simply gonna be kung-fu, and it’s not simply gonna be RZA,” he says. “We wish to hold it slightly inner as we get all of the bugs labored out, all of the logistics points… There’s a really well-known director that RZA has completed work with earlier than who’s keen to leap on the platform, so hopefully we will make that occur within the coming weeks. I believe individuals will see it’s only a very enjoyable factor to do.”