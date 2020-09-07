S.E.S.’s Bada Announces Birth Of 1st Child And Expresses Gratitude To Fans

S.E.S.’s Bada has welcomed her first little one!

On August 7, Bada’s company Wave 9 introduced, “Bada gave start to a wholesome child woman this morning in Seoul. Each she and her child are in good well being. Bada is at the moment resting along with her household. Her household and pals are very completely happy to welcome a brand new life into the world.”

Bada additionally gave because of her followers, saying, “After giving start, I considered my followers first. Thanks a lot to everybody on your congratulations and nicely needs. I’m so overjoyed to fulfill my daughter, and I’ll elevate her with love. Additionally, I hope to greet everybody quickly as a singer.”

After tying the knot along with her non-celebrity husband in March 2017, Bada introduced her being pregnant final month in a handwritten letter to her followers.

Congratulations to Bada and her household!

