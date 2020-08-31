S.E.S.’s Bada Announces Pregnancy In Heartfelt Letter

S.E.S.’s Bada has introduced that she is anticipating her first youngster!

On August 31, Bada shared the blissful information of her being pregnant by posting a photograph of herself and a handwritten letter to her followers.

Her full letter is as follows:

To my beloved followers, I’ve one thing to inform you with a nervous coronary heart.

Whew… though I’m nervous and shy… Tada!!

I, Bada, have [become pregnant] with a baby. I wished to inform you sooner, however I one way or the other felt apologetic about receiving congratulations throughout this time, when many individuals are dealing with difficulties as a result of floods and COVID-19… so after constantly worrying, I’ve lastly determined to cautiously inform you the information in the present day. Identical to me, the infant is rising effectively and robust. It appears as if [the baby] will come into the world round September or so. To all my followers, I hope that you just’ll take my nervous hand and maintain it tight. I’m all the time pondering of you throughout this being pregnant, so please maintain me in your prayers. After giving start to my youngster, I plan to work even more durable and promote much more diligently, so please proceed to point out me your love and help sooner or later. I’m all the time grateful to you, and I really like you.

Bada tied the knot along with her non-celebrity husband in March 2017.

Congratulations to Bada and her household!

