S Elayaraja is a well-known artist recognized for his oil art work. He has launched into a famend position on the earth of artwork. His art work of Dravidian ladies are been an inspiration for plenty of artists. He died in a non-public medical institution in Chennai because of Covid-related headaches. Painter Elayaraja has received a number of state and nationwide awards. He was once born on April 1979 in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur. He has 11 siblings, 5 elder brothers, and 5 elder sisters.