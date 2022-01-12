S Somnath appointed new chairman of ISRO, will likely be appointed for 3 years

S Somanath, ISRO chairman, ISRO, Indian Area Analysis Organisation: Middle on Wednesday S Somnath (S Somanath) to the Division of Area (Secretary of Area Division) Secretary of the Area Fee (Area Fee) President of (ISRO chairman) appointed.Additionally Learn – Cosmic Monster: The quantity of power our Solar releases in one million years, the ‘cosmic monster’ big name left directly

A Staff Ministry order mentioned that his new appointment is for a blended tenure of 3 years from the date of becoming a member of the submit, together with extension in tenure past the age of retirement in public hobby.

GoI appoints S. Somanath to the submit of Secretary, Division of Area and Chairman, Area Fee (ISRO) for a blended tenure of 3 years from the date of becoming a member of of the submit… %.twitter.com/Tq20WUQILD – ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

One Somnath is recently at Vikram Sarabhai Area Middle (VSSC) is the director of. He’s going to prevail Somnath Okay Sivan, who’s finishing his prolonged time period on Friday, January 14.

S Somnath was once born in July 1963. He did his commencement in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Kerala. He handed this level with the second one rank within the college. Indian Institute of Science for its meritorious efficiency (IISc), Graduated in Aerospace Engineering from Bangalore finished with Gold Medal.

Allow us to tell that Somnath is the recipient of Area Gold Medal from Astronautical Society of India (ASI) from ISRO. He has been awarded with Efficiency Excellence Award-2014 and Workforce Excellence Award-2014 for reaching GSLV Mk-III.