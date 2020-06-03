S.W.A.T. Executive Producer Addresses Plans For Season 4 Amid Protests

When S.W.A.T. started three years in the past on CBS, as writers we examined the intersection of black communities and regulation enforcement via the eyes of Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson, an African-American cop who has one foot firmly planted in every world. Since then we now have continued to inform tales which have explored themes of race and policing in minority communities. We additionally requested questions on what’s required to construct belief and bridge these two worlds. We’re watching latest occasions in horror and unhappiness together with everybody else and can proceed to mine the reality about these points within the writing of our upcoming season as all of us work in direction of a fairer, higher system. Within the meantime, we encourage protestors to specific their frustrations peacefully and implore regulation enforcement to deescalate conflicts, not exacerbate them, as folks work via their comprehensible anger and grief.