S.W.A.T. Executive Producer Addresses Plans For Season 4 Amid Protests

Depart a Remark
Lots is happening on this planet, and this nation particularly, proper now. With that, we’re all being confronted with quite a lot of anger, unhappiness and confusion, but in addition quite a lot of questions on the right way to transfer ahead. You may not suppose that any of this might affect a few of your favourite tv reveals in any respect, nevertheless it seems that this isn’t the case, in at the least one occasion. The CBS hit S.W.A.T. offers with an elite staff of law enforcement officials and the way they do their jobs on a weekly foundation, and govt producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas not too long ago got here out to talk about the present’s plans for Season 4.
Plenty of folks have been utilizing social media to voice their opinions and get info throughout proper now, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas is not any totally different. He not too long ago took the time to publish a private message about S.W.A.T., what the present has been making an attempt to do and the way he and his staff will proceed when it comes time to gear up for the following season of the sequence. You possibly can learn the message Thomas posted to his Twitter feed, beneath:
When S.W.A.T. started three years in the past on CBS, as writers we examined the intersection of black communities and regulation enforcement via the eyes of Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson, an African-American cop who has one foot firmly planted in every world. Since then we now have continued to inform tales which have explored themes of race and policing in minority communities. We additionally requested questions on what’s required to construct belief and bridge these two worlds. We’re watching latest occasions in horror and unhappiness together with everybody else and can proceed to mine the reality about these points within the writing of our upcoming season as all of us work in direction of a fairer, higher system. Within the meantime, we encourage protestors to specific their frustrations peacefully and implore regulation enforcement to deescalate conflicts, not exacerbate them, as folks work via their comprehensible anger and grief.
Actually the very first thing S.W.A.T. did when the present debuted in November 2017 was discuss how the black group is policed. Hondo (Shemar Moore) was solely promoted to S.W.A.T. staff chief in an order to appease the group and attempt to ease tensions between them and the LAPD after the earlier lead, his mentor, shot an unarmed black teenager throughout a shootout. Whereas the drama nonetheless serves up procedural goodness aplenty on a weekly foundation, these behind the sequence have by no means shied away from the problems that may come up whenever you carry issues of race into police conduct.
Hondo is accountable for a really specialised staff of officers, and has to make quite a lot of fast choices about how they work, usually within the very group that he grew up in. However, as Aaron Rahsaan Thomas talked about in his tweet, S.W.A.T. (which is predicated on the 1970s present of the identical title, in addition to the 2003 film starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell) the present was crafted from the start to show the idea on its head and watch Hondo stroll the road between his dedication to his group and his dedication to his job and the individuals who serve with him.
Thomas’ phrases appear to reassure followers that S.W.A.T. will proceed to discover these points, in addition to the issues usually related to white officers policing non-white communities in Season 4. And, actually, it actually seems that there is not any higher time for the present to proceed to dive into these issues because it provides us some weekly instances to sink our tooth into and root for Hondo and his staff to search out the dangerous guys and do the correct factor.
S.W.A.T. will air Season 4 in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent. Within the meantime, you possibly can see what your different viewing choices are with our 2020 Netflix schedule, what’s new to Hulu in June, and our summer season TV information.
Add Comment