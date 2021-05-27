Saaniya Chaudhari (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Saaniya Chaudhari (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Saaniya Chaudhari is an Indian movie and tv actress. She has labored in Marathi, Bollywood, and Southern Indian motion pictures. She is understood for her look in Marathi tv displays similar to Saang Too Ahess Ka and Saajanaa. Saaniya has additionally participated in numerous Hindi internet sequence.

Saaniya Chaudhary used to be born 29 October 1996 in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Her mom’s title is Manisha Bendre Chaudhary. She has a brother named Arya Chaudhari. She did her training at Bharati Vidya Bhawan, Pune, and finished her commencement from Fergusson School, Pune. In her school years, she started modeling and bought movie proposals.

Bio

Actual Identify Saniya Chaudhari Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 29 October 1996 ((Instagram)) Age (as of 2021) 25 Years Delivery Position Pune, Maharashtra, India. Nationality Indian House The town Pune, Maharashtra, India. Circle of relatives Mom : Manisha Bendre Chaudhary

Father : Identify No longer Identified

Brother : Arya Chaudhary

Sister : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Pune, Maharashtra, India.

Occupation

Saaniya started her tv profession with the sequence Saajanaa aired on Zee Yuva within the 12 months 2019, portraying the determine of Teju. Subsequent, she has completed the Horror sequence Saang Too Ahess Ka as Vaibhavi broadcasted on Megastar Pravah within the 12 months 2020.

Saaniya debuted her profession with the dramatic mystery movie Adequate Mein Dhokhe starring Chinni Chetan and Sapna Krishna within the 12 months 2018. She is basically identified for her main involvement in Hindi brief motion pictures, TV sequence, dramas, theatres, and Kollywood motion pictures. Saaniya has been a distinguished a part of the South Indian movie trade for over 5 years now.

Training Main points and Extra

College Bharati Vidya Bhawan, Pune School Fergusson School, Pune Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Saajanaa (2019)



Movie : Adequate Mein Dhokhe (2018)

Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 33-26-32 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Travelling and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Saaniya Chaudhari used to be born and taken up in Pune, Maharashtra.

She is a skilled Kathak dancer and likewise discovered American Latin dance.

She gained the Perfect Smile name on the Omit Pune tournament in 2018.

Saaniya participated within the Kalpataru Kala Sanman Competition.

She used to be the winner of Conflict of Dance Colleges.

She is a canine lover and has a puppy canine Dora.

She is highly regarded on social media accounts particularly on Instagram the place she has thousand of follower.

If in case you have extra information about Saaniya Chaudhari. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

