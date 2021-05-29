Saapattu Raman (Porchezhiyan) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Photographs

Just lately, his channel Saapatu Raman grossed over 1M+ subscribers. This channel is very similar to global aggressive eaters like Matt Stonie and Randy Santel. To begin with, the channel used to be created by means of his son Sabari Kumar and later he becoming a member of palms and does quite a lot of meals problem movies (Saapattu Raman Channel). The video consuming jackfruit problem grabs the eye of the folks.
|Identify
|Porchezhiyan
|Actual Identify
|Porchezhiyan
|Nickname
|Saapattu Raman
|Occupation
|YouTuber, Siddha clinical practitioner
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|Sabari Kumar, Kumaravel
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying books, Making video content material
|Delivery Position
|Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi
|Place of birth
|Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi
|Present Town
|Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi
|Nationality
|Indian
Porchezhiyan authentic social profiles
instagram.com/saapatturaman/
fb.com/saapatturaman
Twitter: But to be up to date
Fascinating Information of Porchezhiyan
- His elder son could also be a clinical graduate
- They personal a e-com site that sells Siddha drugs
- The entire social media accounts are treated by means of Sabari Kumar(Elder son)
Porchezhiyan Photographs
Take a look at the newest footage of the Saapatu Raman pictures,
