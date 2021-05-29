Saapattu Raman (Porchezhiyan) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Photographs

Just lately, his channel Saapatu Raman grossed over 1M+ subscribers. This channel is very similar to global aggressive eaters like Matt Stonie and Randy Santel. To begin with, the channel used to be created by means of his son Sabari Kumar and later he becoming a member of palms and does quite a lot of meals problem movies (Saapattu Raman Channel). The video consuming jackfruit problem grabs the eye of the folks.

Identify Porchezhiyan
Actual Identify Porchezhiyan
Nickname Saapattu Raman
Occupation YouTuber, Siddha clinical practitioner
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters Sabari Kumar, Kumaravel
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Studying books, Making video content material
Delivery Position Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi
Place of birth Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi
Present Town Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi
Nationality Indian

Porchezhiyan authentic social profiles

instagram.com/saapatturaman/

fb.com/saapatturaman

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Information of Porchezhiyan

  • His elder son could also be a clinical graduate
  • They personal a e-com site that sells Siddha drugs
  • The entire social media accounts are treated by means of Sabari Kumar(Elder son)

Porchezhiyan Photographs

Take a look at the newest footage of the Saapatu Raman pictures,

Saapatu Raman

Saapatu Raman
Saapatu Raman
Saapatu Raman
Saapatu Raman
Saapatu Raman

