Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Homi Adajania wrote and directed the Indian Hindi-language crime drama streaming TV show Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. They made it with help from Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films. Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra, and Naseeruddin Shah are some of the actors in it.

The season began on May 5, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. There are a lot of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo lovers who are waiting to hear when season 2 will come out. Based on how many people watched the last season, it looks like a lot of people are even more excited to see what happens in the next season.

A lot of reviewers have said nice things about the show’s distinctive and intriguing idea. There is going to be a second season, which makes fans very happy. They can’t wait to get back to the story.

The high level of praise for the initial season has made people look forward to the next one. Many people like the show because it has a unique mix of drama, family relationships, and the mysterious flamingo.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Release Date:

The second season of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will likely come out in 2024 on Disney+. Fans can look forward to the second season coming out about a year after the first season premieres on May 5, 2023. There are likely to be about the same number of shows in the second season as there were in the first.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Cast:

Dimple Kapadia plays Savitri

Isha Talwar plays Bijilee

Angira Dhar plays Kajal

Radhika Madan plays Shanta

Varun Mitra plays Kapil

Deepak Dobriyal plays Aagyo Dao alias ‘Monk’

Vipin Sharma plays Dil Samson

Mark Bennington plays Donze

Sarika Singh plays Shefu Jain

Ashish Verma plays Harish

Jimit Trivedi plays Mumbai NCB ACP Proshun Jain

Naseeruddin Shah plays Saheb-ji

Monica Dogra plays DJ Naina

Udit Arora plays Dhiman

Sandeep Sharma plays Bhola

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Storyline:

Season 2 of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will pick up where Season 1 left off. She runs a secret drug business with the assistance of the women within her family and neighborhood, played by Dimple Kapadia.

Things get rougher in the second season, though, alongside gang fights, police raids, and a power battle within the group. Savitri was a strong mother goddess. Her aunts, who are women, help her out and are involved in the illegal drug trade.

They build a strong network that helps them run their secret business. They do pay attention, though, because the cops as well as other gangs know what they’re up to.

Fans can look forward to more heated fights as well as high-stakes arguments between Savitri’s drug business and other groups. Gangs fight with each other, and fights over power and land are big topics.

The police are also working harder to catch the drug gang at the same time. These hidden actions and fights are quite intriguing.

Their family fights over who will serve as their next boss because of problems in other places. The women who are taking part are getting more tense as the activities as well as the risks get bigger.

As the fight for authority gets tougher, family ties and relationships are put to the test. The fight for authority within the group makes things even more difficult and heated.

The next installment of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will feature a compelling story on the workings of the drug trade. The world it shows is one where women run and figure out how to make it through the tunnels.

The main characters will have to deal with danger from the outside world as well as their own problems. This will keep the story interesting, with drama, action, and mystery.

Recap of Season 1 Of The TV Show Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo:

At the same time that Savitri is getting ready for her boys to come back, her daughters, Bahus, and she herself are all in danger of being killed. Will the boys discover the long-held family secret?

The women have the ability to stop the attack on the Haveli, but they have to keep this from the men. As more of their inner workings become clear, they face danger from the government and an old enemy.

Savitri explains to her sons an account of her life right after the huge cocaine crop is found in the ground. In an alternate region of the world, Monk joins forces with one of her competitors.

When the family made the succession public, it felt like they had opened Pandora’s box. Because of what Proshun has found, he is dangerously close to the business world.

Another large group is about to attack Savitri’s kingdom, leaving her with little time to protect herself. There is danger around every turn in the Haveli, even though death is making its way in.

With Shanta’s help, Donze begins his research into the amazing material known as Pink Unicorn. The tensions in the Haveli rise, exposing previously hidden secrets about the residents and their intentions.

Savitri, who is still sad about Donze’s death, goes after an old friend to keep herself safe from Proshun. The day of Janmashtami is coming up, and she tries to keep the Haveli safe from the monk’s anger.

After she gets rid of the danger from Monk and Proshun, Savitri has the hard job of choosing the right person to take over and protect the soul of Rani Cooperative.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Trailer Release:

The video for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo came out on April 12. Dimple Kapadia’s first time using OTT services is when the show comes out on Disney+ Hotstar. The video starts with the holiday song from the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which used to be very famous.

Soon after, Dimple Kapadia walks into a family meeting with a gun and shoots a family member. We think it might be another family drama. Nothing bothers Radhika Madan.

Then you understand that this is not just a family story. The official Instagram account for Disney+ Hotstar said the same thing: “Chetaavani: Yeh kamjor dil walon ke liye nahi hai!” I’m sorry about that. Kyun? Kyunki was.

Where To Watch Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2:

The show Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is renowned for what it shows. Fans can’t wait for season 2 because there has only been one season so far.

Up until now, there hasn’t been any new information on the internet regarding season 2. That’s why you can watch Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar until season 2 comes out.

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 Of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Have?

There is no news yet about a second season of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. That’s why it’s hard to say how many shows season 2 of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will have. This show’s first season has eight episodes, so if a second season comes out, it might also have eight episodes.

Conclusion:

We have seen guys with the most power in dangerous businesses all the way from the Gangs of Wasseypur to Mirzapur. But what if women took the place of these men?

No one has really worked on this kind of idea before. It is always shown that women are on the “soft” side. Homi Adajania has broken this image in every way.

His new show, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, tells the story from the woman’s point of view. The main idea of the story is that women can do the same things men can do. Guns aren’t just for guys; women can also own them.

Because of this, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is not like other crime-thriller shows. Don’t think twice about watching this show.

Should you be curious about the show’s quality and have never watched it, I can unequivocally assert that it is quite good! IMDb gives the show a good score of 7.7/10, and 56% of people who watched it liked it on Rotten Tomatoes.