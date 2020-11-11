Saban Films Acquires Constantin’s ‘Tides’ and ‘Mistaken Flip’ at AFM

Saban Films has acquired the rights to 2 titles from Munich-based “Resident Evil” producer Constantin Movie.

The offers embody North American and U.Okay. rights to the journey thriller “Tides,” directed by Tim Fehlbaum, and North American rights to director Mike P. Nelson’s anticipated horror reboot, “Mistaken Flip.”

Mister Smith Leisure is dealing with worldwide gross sales on each Constantin titles this week at the digital American Movie Market, the place the titles will probably be screening for consumers.

“Tides” marks the second movie from Swiss-born director Fehlbaum, who burst to consideration along with his debut function “Hell,” one other sci-fi thriller.

Set in a not-too-distant future, “Tides” follows an elite feminine astronaut from Area Colony Kepler who’s shipwrecked on a decimated Earth after a world disaster has worn out practically all of humanity. She should decide that can seal the destiny of the Earth’s populace.

“Tides” stars Nora Arnezeder (“Mozart In The Jungle”), Iain Glen (“Recreation Of Thrones”), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (“Mary Magdalene”), Sope Dirisu (“The Huntsman: Winter’s Story”), Sebastian Roché (“The Man In The Excessive Fort”) and Joel Basman (“Land Of Mine”).

The movie’s producers are Thomas Wöbke and Philipp Trauer for BerghausWöbke Filmproduktion, Ruth Waldburger for Vega Movie and Constanze Guttmann for Constantin Movie. Martin Moszkowicz and Christoph Müller and Roland Emmerich function government producers.

Written by authentic “Mistaken Flip” scribe Alan B. McElroy and delivering what Constantin Movie says is a brand new twist to the movie, which yielded one of the worthwhile function movie franchises in Constantin’s historical past, “Mistaken Flip” tracks six associates from New York on a mountaineering journey alongside the Appalachian Path the place they fall prey to “The Basis,” a group of people that have lived within the mountains for lots of of years. Constantin Movie’s Robert Kulzer produced in affiliation with James Harris at Tea Store Productions.

“Mistaken Flip” stars Charlotte Vega (“The Lodgers”), Matthew Modine (“Stranger Issues,” “47 Meters Down”), Damian Maffei (“The Strangers: Prey at Evening,” “Hang-out”) and Invoice Sage (“Hap and Leonard”).

“We love the workforce at Constantin Movie and Mister Smith, and have at all times admired their work and style,” mentioned Saban Films’ Invoice Bromiley. “‘Tides’ is a sci-fi epic that we all know our audiences will love, and ‘Mistaken Flip’ is a much-anticipated reboot that won’t disappoint.”

Bromiley negotiated the “Tides” deal for Saban Films together with Mister Smith Leisure founder-CEO David Garrett on behalf of the filmmakers. Bromiley and Ness Saban closed the “Mistaken Flip” deal for Saban Films with Robert Kulzer, co-president, and Nick Hanks, senior EVP of enterprise & authorized affairs and operations, each at Constantin Movie in Los Angeles.

Acquisition-distribution firm Saban Films, an affiliate of Saban Capital Group, just lately introduced it had entered the U.Okay. market, partnering with Altitude Media Group.

The corporate’s successes have run the gamut of theatrical motion pictures equivalent to “The Homesman,” starring Hilary Swank; August’s digital hit “The Silencing,” a thriller with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Fathom Occasions’ “3 From Hell,” from Rob Zombie; and Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”

Upcoming Saban Films releases embody Dennis Dugan’s “Love, Weddings & Different Disasters” starring Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons and Maggie Grace; Jamie Babbit’s “The Stand-In” with Drew Barrymore in a twin lead position; Josh Duhamel’s directorial debut “Buddy Video games;” the Alicia Silverstone wedding ceremony comedy “Sister of the Groom;” John Fits’ “Breach” starring Bruce Willis, Cody Kearsley and Callan Mulvey; and “Twist” starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora.