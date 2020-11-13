Saban Films Takes ‘The Vault’ as TF1 Studio Closes U.Okay., Italy

Saban Films has acquired rights to the U.S. and Canada on Jaume Balagueró’s “The Vault” (F.Okay.A. “Approach Down”), starring Famke Janssen of “X-Males” franchise fame, Sam Riley (“Delight and Prejudice and Zombies,” “Maleficent”), and Golden Globe nominee Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit,” “Bates Motel”).

Additionally starring are Astrid Bergès-Frisbey (“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”) and Liam Cunningham (“Recreation of Thrones”).

Produced by Álvaro Augustin, Ghislain Barrois, Highmore, Eneko Lizarraga and Francisco Sánchez, “The Vault” will probably be launched by Saban Films in theaters, on demand and digitally on Jan. 22.

The usdeal was negotiated by Saban Films’s Jonathan Saba with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers and TF1 Studio, the cinema division of high French broadcast group TF1, which is dealing with worldwide gross sales.

Saban Films’s acquisition comes as TF1 Studio closed additional key territories on “The Vault,” with Eagle Photos snagging Italy, and U.Okay. rights taken by Signature Leisure.

India (Lionsgate India) and Singapore (Shaw Renters) have additionally closed. Japan and Australia are nonetheless in dialogue and will probably be sealed in the course of the AFM, Sabine Chemaly, TF1 Studio EVP worldwide gross sales, informed Selection.

Written by Rowan Athale, Michel Gaztambide, Borja Glez, Santaolalla, Andrés M. Koppel and Rafa Martínez, “The Vault” follows Thom (Highmore), a genius engineering graduate who yearns for pleasure and whose curiosity is piqued by the Financial institution of Spain.

No one’s ever managed to interrupt into the financial institution: Its secure, constructed over 100 years in the past, has no blueprints, and its safety system contains an underground river that floods the secure room if breached. Studying {that a} legendary misplaced treasure will probably be deposited within the financial institution’s secure, Thom and charismatic artwork vendor Walter (Cunningham) mastermind a meticulous plan to interrupt in.

“‘The Vault’ is a powerful and well-crafted movie that can hold audiences in suspense by each step of the plan,” stated Saban Films’s Invoice Bromiley.

Partnering two of Europe’s greatest media firms, France’s TF1 Group and Spain’s Mediaset España, “The Vault” has already closed Latin America (Synapse Distribution, which can launch in collaboration with Ledafilms), Central Europe (Prorom Media Commerce), Thailand (Sahamongkol Movie), Benelux (Dutch Movie Works) and South Korea (Noori Photos).

Additional offers have gone for the CIS (Prime Movie Distribution/Megogo), Greece (Spentzos), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), China, Hong Kong and Taiwan (A Actually Completely happy Movie), Philippines (Pioneer Films), Indonesia (Prima Cinema) and the Center East (Italia Films).

Acquisition-distribution firm Saban Films, an affiliate of Saban Capital Group, just lately introduced it had entered the U.Okay. market, partnering with Altitude Media Group. Successes have run the gamut of theatrical motion pictures such as “The Homesman,” starring Hilary Swank; this August’s digital hit “The Silencing,” a thriller with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Fathom Occasions “3 From Hell,” from Rob Zombie; and Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”

Upcoming Saban Films releases embrace: Dennis Dugan’s “Love, Weddings & Different Disasters” starring Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons and Maggie Grace; Jamie Babbit’s “The Stand-In” with Drew Barrymore in a twin lead position; Josh Duhamel’s directorial debut “Buddy Video games”; the Alicia Silverstone marriage ceremony comedy “Sister of the Groom”; John Fits’ “Breach,” starring Bruce Willis, Cody Kearsley and Callan Mulvey; and “Twist,” starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora.