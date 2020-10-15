Sabarimala pilgrimage: The famous Sabarimala pilgrimage will start next month, but this ban may take place

Kochi: Kovid negative report for devotees, along with curbing queues, banning visitation of children and the elderly, for the annual pilgrimage to begin next month amidst the Kovid-19 epidemic at the famous Sabarimala temple in Kerala Compulsory is recommended. Also Read – Unlock 5 starts functioning, cinema halls to be opened in Delhi from tomorrow, it is mandatory to follow the rules

In its report filed in the Kerala High Court, Sabarimala Special Commissioner M Manoj said that there is a danger of crowd management during the pilgrimage session starting from November 16 when lakhs of people will reach the pilgrimage site on the hill in a span of two months.

In the report, he said that to avoid this danger, the authorities should ensure cleanliness in shops, hotels, drinking water supply, toilets and employees' residence. In a recently filed report, "… the Kovid-19 investigation report suggested making the certificate of infection-free mandatory."

Significantly, the Kerala government announced on 28 September that it was taking steps to organize an annual pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Ayyappa and the Kovid-19 rules would be strictly enforced.

Let us tell you that due to Corona virus, pilgrims of devotees were banned in all the major religious places of the country, but now that the country has come in the process of unlocking, slowly the religious places are being opened for the devotees.