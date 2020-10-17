Sabarimala temple opened for devotees, only 250 people allowed to visit in a day – COVID negative certificate required

Sabarimala Temple Reopens: The famous Ayyappa Temple was reopened to devotees from today after being closed for more than 6 months due to Coronavirus Pandemic. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, has mandated the Kovid-19 Negative Certificate to visit the temple. That is, to visit the temple, you have to bring that certificate of COVID test, in which it should be written that you are corona free. After the opening of the temple, some people also appeared who wore masks and took the investigative report with no Covid-19 report. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections in Country Cross 74 Million, Active Cases Less than 8 Lakh

The temple was opened for monthly worship on Friday evening, but devotees have been allowed to visit the temple on Saturday from the first day of Malayali month 'Tulum'. Devotees will be able to offer prayers in the temple till 21 October. The devotees who do not have a negative investigation report of Kovid-19, will have to undergo rapid antigen test in Nilackal.

Devotees have been allowed to visit the temple for the first time since the lockdown took place on March 25 in the country. Sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), who oversee the management of the temple, said that the temple was opened at five in the morning. On Saturday, 246 people made bookings through the digital system for Darshan. Only 250 people will be allowed to visit the temple every day.

Only those people between the ages of 10 and 60 years will have permission to visit, who will have medical certificates that they are healthy to reach the temple on the holy hill. Due to the epidemic, devotees are not allowed to stay in Sannidhanam, Nilakkal or Pamba.

