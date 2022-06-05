Sabatini and Dulko fell to the Italians Pennetta and Schiavone in the final of the legends tournament at Roland Garros

The summary of the women’s final of the tournament of legends in Paris

Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko could not keep the women’s title in the Roland Garros legends tournament. After advancing as first in their group, the Argentine duo fell to the Italian couple that make up Flavia Pennetta (Dulko’s former partner on the professional circuit; together they were No. 1 in the world) and Francesca Schiavone on the court Suzanne Lenglen. The Argentines won the first set 6-1, but the Italians recovered and triumphed 7-6 (4) and 10-6 in the match tie break.

It was a great return for the best Argentine tennis player in history and also for one of the rackets that knew how to be a protagonist in the WTA singles and doubles circuit. It is that after starting to train together, they received the invitation from the organization to join the event that brought together great tennis representatives from different eras.

It was a captivating final played by Argentines and Italians. Sabatini and Dulko’s performance in the first set was overwhelming: They broke the first game and then repeated the first in the third, fifth and seventh to win the set 6-1. Already the second set was of much greater parity. Beyond that, Gaby and Gisela had two points to win the championship, but they couldn’t close it and fell 7-4 in a very tight tie break, in which Schiavone showed all his class.

The final of the women’s legends was defined with a match tie break to the best of 10 points. And despite having had a three-point lead (5-2), the Argentines could not maintain the level and once again the effectiveness of the Italians appeared to win the decisive set by 10-6.

Despite the defeat, Sabatini and Dulko completed a great experience in Paris (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

“This was amazing. Sharing this with Gise was very special. A great group was put together off the pitch.”said one emotional sabatini after losing in the final. “We had a great time these days”Dulk added.

“Playing with Flavia and Francesca was very special. Having to face two players that I always admired was already a trophy. Every point was great, very nice”, he closed. Gaby after living a unique experience on his return to tennis at Roland Garros. “Every moment was happy”he added before the farewell.

In the prelude to the final, Sabatini, Dulko and the rest of the legends participated in a dinner in honor of the historic ones. At that meeting, Gaby delighted everyone present when joined in singing a Rolling Stones song played by the band of the remembered tennis player John McEnroe.

In their first two meetings in Group A of the competition, the Argentine pair showed flashes of great tennis. In the premiere, it was a victory against the representatives of the United States, Lindsay Davenport y Mary Joe Fernández, for a double 6-3. In what was the return of the former number 1 in Argentine women’s tennis, they got 35 winning shots, against the seven that the American duo reached. What’s more, they made only 16 unforced errors with Gisela.

Already in the second match, which like the first was played at the Suzanne Lenglen, they lost to the locals Tatiana Golovin y Nathalie Tauziat by 6-4 and 6-4. Both Gaby and Dulko had service problems (they committed 10 double faults between them) and 37 unforced errors, almost twice as many as the French (19).

But in the last game of the group stage they managed to recover with a good level against the Croatian Iva Majoli and the French Mary Pierce: They won 6-4 and 6-1 to advance to the definition against the Italians, who stayed with the other area in which they participated, among other former tennis players, the historic Martina Navratilovaformer number one and two-time champion at Roland Garros.

Gabriela and Gisela had two points to win the tournament, but fell in the final match tie break (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

