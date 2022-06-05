Sabatini’s funny moment at the legends dinner at Roland Garros: he sang a Rolling Stones song with John McEnroe’s band

The best tennis player in Argentine history took advantage of the fact that John McEnroe and his band played in the celebration prior to the final of the tournament

Gabriela Sabatini is experiencing a rebirth with his return to tennis. It is that after so many years since her retirement, the best female tennis player in the history of Argentina returned to play in one of the epicenters of the discipline in the world. Beside Gisela Dulko are participating in the legend tournament of Roland Garros and today they will play the final of the contest.

In the previous to the defining duel in which the faces will be seen against the Italians Flavia Pennetta (Dulko’s former partner on the professional circuit; together they were No. 1 in the world) and Francesca Schiavonethe Argentines participated in a dinner with the rest of former players and historical players which took place in the Hotel Barriere Le Fouquet’slocated in the center of Paris.

So it was that, in addition to the camaraderie that can be seen in this type of meeting, several of the best rackets of all time took the opportunity to celebrate their return to the clay of the French Open. And what better than to do it with music and from the hand of one of the most outstanding tennis players of all time and who is also a guitarist.

John McEnroe took the opportunity to play alongside his bench and, while they sang the classic of the Rolling Stone Satisfaction, Sabatini was one of those who joined the choirs along with Mary Pierce and Iva Majoli. Precisely, Gaby and Gisela beat the French and Croatian 6-4 and 6-1 in the last match of Group A of the women’s tournament, which earned them the leadership of the area and advanced to the definition this Saturday at played on the second court in order of importance at Roland Garros, the stage Suzanne Lenglen.

Sabatini and Dulko with Flavia Pennetta and Francesca Schiavone, their rivals in the final of the tournament of legends (@giseladulko)

At 52 years old, Sabatini decided to have official activity in the world of tennis after staying away from this type of exhibition for a long time and chose Dulko (37 years old) as her partner, with whom she maintains a close relationship despite not being contemporaries. “First time I play the tournament of legends. We started playing with Gise, training, playing paddle tennis and the organizers saw us. They must have seen us quite well and there they invited us to play. It gave me a bit of a thing at first, nerves”recognized the winner of the US Open in 1990 when it was confirmed that they would be part of the women’s legends tournament.

The return of both was a success. Regardless of what happens in the final, in which they will face the Italian duo, both Gabriela and Gisela showed all their category with the racket in their hands. From exquisite volleys near the net or good shots with their drive or backhand, the Argentines justly earned the right to play the last game of this championship.

On their way to the final, they managed to beat the Americans in their debut Lindsay Davenport y Mary Joe Fernández by 6-3 and 6-3. Then they fell to the locals Tatiana Golovin y Nathalie Tauziat by 6-4 and 6-4, but they recovered with a good level against the Croatian Majoli and the French Pierce with a 6-4 and 6-1 to advance to the definition.

The Argentines with friends at the legends dinner at Roland Garros (@giseladulko)

