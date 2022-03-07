Sabbatical years add points to find work: more and more recruiters notice them

The reasons why a professional can stop working during a period of his life are multiple, but not all of them are easy to explain. Especially to a human resources technician who must decide if we are suitable for a job. In fact, there many people who consider career interruptions to give a bad image: Lack of ambition, commitment or desire to work hard, according to a LinkedIn study.

However, this perception of professionals would be wrong, according to the same study, which reveals that 46% of human resources technicians consider that candidates who have had sabbatical periods are a group of untapped talents, while 51% of them ensures that there more likely to contact a candidate who gives them context about their career on the resume, including periods when you stopped working.

In this way, many human resources technicians not only believe that it is good for candidates to tell them about their sabbatical periods, but also encourage them to include them in their resumes with a brief explanation of what they did in that period that they did not decide to work. . Since the actions they carried out, such as volunteering and trips, or the reasons that led them to stop, such as taking care of the children or resting for health reasons, can give you much more useful information about the personality of the candidate than the mere enumeration of jobs.

Surveyed recruiters also point out that while there are still many people who prefer to hide their sabbaticals, more and more candidates tell them about themselveslargely because the psychological consequences of the pandemic, demands for work flexibility and trends such as the Great Renunciation are gradually changing the mentality of professionals.

AI, another reason to do it

Another reason to include sabbaticals in the curriculum is to avoid the artificial intelligence biases of HR tools. According to Quarz, companies like LinkedIn or Facebook use algorithms that scan resumes and shortlist the most promising candidatesin such a way that they save previous work for their human resources technicians.

But, as we say, this artificial intelligence has biases, and one of the most common is that it automatically discards those CVs that have temporary gaps. Therefore, including a sabbatical period in the curriculum, with or without information about what was done in it, will help that the algorithm takes into consideration the candidate for the whole of what appears in the document, and do not dismiss it for what you consider to be missing.

The results of the LinkedIn survey, which was carried out among 22,995 workers and 4,017 human resources technicians, together with the data on the bias of the algorithms, have made the professional social network decide to create on its platform a new function by which users will be able to include these periods sabbaticals such as ‘Career Interruption’.

In this new tab, which will be activated from the ‘Add sections’ menu, the user will be able to choose the general reason that made him stop working for a while, such as full-time childcare, volunteering, retirement, travel or health and well-being, among others, and below write a small text giving more details to the respect, as can now be done when training or work experience is added. The social network has not specified when this option will be available in Spain.